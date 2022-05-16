"A todos los latinos se lo dedico": Karol G tras recibir su premio Billboard

Los Billboard Music Awards 2022 premia a los artistas más escuchados del año. Karol G fue una de las primeras en ser galardonada, entre las 62 nominaciones.
La ceremonia de los Billboard se llevó a cabo en el MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada. La Bichota ganó en la categoría 'Mejor álbum latino' por 'KG0516', producción que cuenta con éxitos como 'Tusa', '200 copas', 'El makinon' y 'El barco', entre otros.
La paisa compitió con
Karol G no asistió a los Billboard Music Awards, pero esta fue su reacción. "Estoy muy feliz, estoy muy emocionada. A todos los latinos se lo dedico", expresó.
Estos fueron los ganadores en los Billboard Music Awards 2022
- Top Artist: Drake
- Top New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Male Artist: Drake
- Top Duo/Group: BTS
- Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Hot 100 Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Streaming Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
- Top Radio Songs Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Billboard Global 200 Artist (NEW): Olivia Rodrigo
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist (NEW): Ed Sheeran
- Top Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
- Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
- Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
- Top R&B Tour: Bruno Mars (Bruno Mars at Park MGM)
- Top Rap Artist: Drake
- Top Rap Male Artist: Drake
- Top Rap Tour: Omarion & Bow Wow (The Millennium Tour 2021)
- Top Country Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Country Female Artist: Taylor Swift
- Top Country Tour: Eric Church (Gather Again Tour)
- Top Rock Tour: The Rolling Stones (No Filter Tour)
- Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny
- Top Latin Female Artist: Kali Uchis
- Top Latin Duo/Group: Eslabon Armado
- Top Latin Tour: Los Bukis (Una Historia Cantada Tour)
- Top Christian Artist: Ye
- Top Gospel Artist: Ye
Álbum
- Top Billboard 200 Album: Olivia Rodrigo, 'SOUR'
- Top Soundtrack: 'Encanto'
- Top Rap Album: Drake, 'Certified Lover Boy'
- Top Country Album: Taylor Swift, 'Red (Taylor’s Version)'
- Top Rock Album: Twenty one pilots, 'Scaled And Icy'
- Top Latin Album: Karol G, 'KG0516'
- Top Christian Album: Ye, 'Donda'
- Top Gospel Album: Ye, 'Donda'
Song Awards
- Top Hot 100 Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, 'STAY'
- Top Streaming Song: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, 'STAY'
- Top Selling Song: BTS, 'Butter'
- Top Radio Song: Dua Lipa, 'Levitating'
- Top Collaboration: The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, 'STAY'
- Top Billboard Global 200 Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, 'STAY'
- Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song (NEW): The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, 'STAY'
- Top Viral Song (NEW): Doja Cat ft. SZA, 'Kiss Me More'
- Top R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), 'Leave The Door Open'
- Top Rap Song: Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, 'INDUSTRY BABY'
- Top Country Song: Walker Hayes, 'Fancy Like'
- Top Rock Song: Måneskin, 'Beggin'
- Top Latin Song: Kali Uchis, 'Telepatía'
- Top Dance/Electronic Song: Elton John & Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart – PNAU Remix'
- Top Christian Song: Ye, 'Hurricane'
- Top Gospel Song: Ye, 'Hurricane'