Show Caracol
|
30 de Junio, 2020

Beyoncé presenta un avance de su álbum visual ‘Black Is King’

El trabajo escrito, dirigido y producido por la cantante es un homenaje a la lucha de la comunidad afrodescendiente y representa un llamado a la unión.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
El trabajo escrito, dirigido y producido por la cantante es un homenaje a la lucha de la comunidad afrodescendiente y representa un llamado a la unión.

Beyoncé dio a conocer las primeras imágenes de su álbum visual ‘Black Is King’, en el que busca reivindicar la lucha de la comunidad afrodescendiente, que ha cobrado vital importancia tras los hechos ocurridos este año en Estados Unidos.

“Con este álbum visual quería presentar elementos de la historia negra y la tradición africana, con un toque moderno y un mensaje universal, y lo que realmente significa encontrar su propia identidad y construir un legado”, escribió la cantante en sus redes sociales.

I typically keep comments short and sweet, but I just watched the trailer with my family and I’m excited. 🎶please don’t get me hype🎶🤪 “Black Is King” is a labor of love. It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to “The Lion King: The Gift” soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose. The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change. I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books. With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy. I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs. While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge. I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people. This is a story of how the people left MOST BROKEN have EXTRAORDINARY gifts.❤️✊🏾 Thank you to Blitz, Emmanuel, Ibra, Jenn, Pierre, Dikayl, Kwasi and all the brilliant creatives. Thank you to all at Disney for giving this Black woman the opportunity to tell this story. This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride. Love y’all, B

El rodaje de este álbum duró un año y se espera que se estrene en Disney el próximo 31 de julio.

Noticiascaracol.com

Lo más visto
tarjeta debito credito datafono compras colombia.jpg
Economía
Ojo a los cambios: ventas de electrodomésticos solo podrán hacerse por internet en los días sin IVA
Computadores y equipos de comunicaciones tampoco podrán ser comprados de forma física en grandes superficies. Estas son las nuevas medidas.
coronavirus-infanteria.PNG
Salud
Ya son más de 3 mil los muertos por COVID-19 en Colombia
En las últimas 24 horas se registraron 167 decesos. Seis de ellos son menores de 30 años. Total de infectados es de 91.769.
Thumbnail
Política
“Que cumpla lo que prometió”: dura respuesta de Claudia López a Duque
“No voy a permitir que el presidente nos diga que no puede cumplir, pero que de malas y que salgamos a la calle a morirnos”, afirmó la alcaldesa de Bogotá.
Thumbnail
Mundo
Irán emite orden de arresto contra Trump por muerte del general Soleimaní
Acusa al presidente estadounidense y a otros 35 individuos de "asesinato" y "acto terrorista". Teherán solicitó a Interpol que ponga una alerta roja.
Thumbnail
Salud
Científicos chinos advierten de una nueva cepa de gripe porcina: ¿afectaría a humanos?
Aún no hay pruebas de que se transmita a las personas, pero investigadores piden no bajar la guardia. Ojo al estudio.
Thumbnail
Colombia
Niña indígena de 15 años habría sido secuestrada, violentada y abusada por militares en Guaviare
Este caso, similar al de la menor de Risaralda, habría ocurrido en septiembre de 2019.
Túnel de La Linea.jpg
Colombia
La Línea por fin ve luz al final del túnel: será inaugurada en septiembre
La megaobra que inició en agosto del 2009 estaría lista después de 11 años y una inversión superior a los 3 billones de pesos.
Thumbnail
Entretenimiento
Linda Palma cuenta sus luchas personales en el libro ‘La vida es linda’
En este texto, la barranquillera muestra su lado más humano y cómo ha sido su lucha con la esclerosis múltiple, una enfermedad que no tiene cura.
Thumbnail
Mundo
Nicolás Maduro da 72 horas a embajadora de la Unión Europea para abandonar Venezuela
El ultimátum a la jefa de la delegación de la Unión Europea en Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, es en reacción a sanciones anunciadas este lunes.
Thumbnail
Salud
El fin de la pandemia “ni siquiera está cerca”: el panorama que plantea la OMS por el coronavirus
El director de la organización lamentó que la “división y falta de solidaridad global están ayudando a que el virus se expanda".
coronavirus_afp.jpg
Valle
Valle del Cauca registró ocho de las 167 nuevas muertes por coronavirus en Colombia
El Ministerio de Salud reportó 3.178 nuevos casos de contagio y la cifra se elevó 91.769 en todo el país. El número de fallecidos llegó a 3.106.
mio-cali-foto-fabian-640.jpg
Valle
Repudio por video porno grabado en transporte masivo de Cali y subido a reconocida página de adultos
La entidad que administra el sistema dijo que la grabación, hecha en plena cuarentena, será enviada a las autoridades para que identifiquen a los responsables.
