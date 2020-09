Cineasta nominado al Óscar lleva la vida y carrera de J Balvin a la gran pantalla

View this post on Instagram

Psyched to announce that THE BOY FROM MEDELLÍN will have its world premiere at @tiff_net -- Enormously grateful to @jbalvin for allowing us to capture his life in such an intimate way and to the incredibly talented crew in Colombia and New York that helped make the film a reality. Short synopsis below: THE BOY FROM MEDELLÍN follows global superstar J Balvin in the lead up to the biggest concert of his life -- a sold-out performance in his hometown of Medellin, Colombia. With unprecedented access, this deeply immersive and character-driven film will give viewers a front-row seat to one of the world’s most famous artists at a pivotal and emotionally charged moment in his life. #jbalvin #tiff #reggaeton