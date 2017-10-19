Advertisement

Diana Ross recibirá premio honorífico en los American Music Awards

Diana Ross recibirá premio honorífico en los American Music Awards

Updated: octubre 19, 2017 10:26 AM

El galardón, que reconoce a los artistas que han ejercido gran influencia en la industria de la música en el mundo, se entregará el 19 de noviembre.
Ross será homenajeada por sus 40 años de vida artística.
El premio lo han recibido estrellas como Sting, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson y Frank Sinatra, entre otros.

 

