Diana Ross recibirá premio honorífico en los American Music Awards

Updated: octubre 19, 2017 10:26 AM
El galardón, que reconoce a los artistas que han ejercido gran influencia en la industria de la música en el mundo, se entregará el 19 de noviembre.
Ross será homenajeada por sus 40 años de vida artística.
El premio lo han recibido estrellas como Sting, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson y Frank Sinatra, entre otros.
From attending the first #AMAs in 1974... hosting twice... and 7 trophies later... 🙌— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 18, 2017
We are so proud to honor music legend @DianaRoss with the "American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement," LIVE 11/19 on ABC. https://t.co/MjHW9TW2ow pic.twitter.com/EDpqep7EHc