Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ESPECIAL DE INOCENTES
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Show Caracol  /  Exintegrante de Backstreet Boys y su esposa perdieron la bebé que estaban esperando

Exintegrante de Backstreet Boys y su esposa perdieron la bebé que estaban esperando

nick.jpg
By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: septiembre 12, 2018 07:15 AM

“Tengo el corazón roto”, escribió Nick Carter en Twitter contándoles la devastadora noticia a sus seguidores.
Carter y Lauren Kitt ya son padres de Odin, nacido el 19 de abril de 2016.
Después de dar a conocer la noticia en las redes sociales, informó que por el difícil momento decidió cancelar un concierto programado en Lima, Perú.
 

 

Advertisement

 
 

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Backstreet Boys

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.