Exintegrante de Backstreet Boys y su esposa perdieron la bebé que estaban esperando

Updated: septiembre 12, 2018 07:15 AM
“Tengo el corazón roto”, escribió Nick Carter en Twitter contándoles la devastadora noticia a sus seguidores.
Carter y Lauren Kitt ya son padres de Odin, nacido el 19 de abril de 2016.
Después de dar a conocer la noticia en las redes sociales, informó que por el difícil momento decidió cancelar un concierto programado en Lima, Perú.
God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. 😢. I’m heart broken.— Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018
