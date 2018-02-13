Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ESPECIAL DE INOCENTES
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Show Caracol  /  Gigi Hadid les canta la tabla a quienes la critican por su delgadez

Gigi Hadid les canta la tabla a quienes la critican por su delgadez

AFP
By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: febrero 13, 2018 10:13 AM

“Como usuarios de redes sociales y seres humanos aprendan a tener más empatía con los demás, nunca saben toda la historia”, trinó al revelar que estaba enferma.
La modelo dijo que sufría de la enfermedad de Hashimoto desde los 17 años.
También conocida como tiroiditis crónica, es causada por una reacción del sistema inmunológico contra la glándula tiroides.

“A los que me decían que estaba ‘demasiado gorda para la industria’, lo que veían era inflamación y retención de líquidos”, señaló en uno de sus trinos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

También señaló que no daría más explicaciones sobre los cambios de su cuerpo.
 

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.