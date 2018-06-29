Ron Perlman, Hellboy, confiesa que orinó sus manos antes de saludar a Harvey Weinstein

El actor aprovechó para lanzar un dardo a Donald Trump. El hijo del presidente lo cuestionó por, según él, hacer lo que hizo y no haber denunciado al productor.
“¿Alguna vez les he contado cuando Harvey Weinstein me pidió que me asegurara de darle la mano en un evento benéfico, así que decidí ir al baño, orinar sobre mi mano y después ir directamente a la fila a estrechársela? Pienso en esa anécdota cada vez que donnie (Donald Trump) abre un cubo de KFC”, trinó Perlman.
Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the mens room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line? I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC.— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 25, 2018
“¿Entonces sabías que él era un violador y en vez de hacer o decir algo orinaste tu mano? Imagina cuántos asaltos a mujeres inocentes podrías haber evitado si no fueras un cobarde”, respondió Donald Trump Jr.
So you knew he was a rapist and rather the actually do something or say anything you pissed all over your hand??? Imagine how many assaults on innocent women you could have prevented if you weren’t a coward. https://t.co/EvA7bou2bg— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 26, 2018
Perlman contestó a esa acusación diciendo que “jamás supe que él era un violador. Nunca trabajé para Harvey. No estuve en la casa de ese tipo. Solo sabía que el tipo era un idiota”.
Hey young don, nice ta meetcha! And thanks for the follow! So...— Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 26, 2018
I never said I knew Harve was a rapist. I never worked for Harve. I wasn’t home his type. I DID know he was a prick though. A prick and a bully. And I gotta thing about that. https://t.co/3cjmnMI5y6
