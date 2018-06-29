Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Show Caracol  /  Ron Perlman, Hellboy, confiesa que orinó sus manos antes de saludar a Harvey Weinstein

Ron Perlman, Hellboy, confiesa que orinó sus manos antes de saludar a Harvey Weinstein

AFP
Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: junio 29, 2018 09:38 AM

El actor aprovechó para lanzar un dardo a Donald Trump. El hijo del presidente lo cuestionó por, según él, hacer lo que hizo y no haber denunciado al productor.

“¿Alguna vez les he contado cuando Harvey Weinstein me pidió que me asegurara de darle la mano en un evento benéfico, así que decidí ir al baño, orinar sobre mi mano y después ir directamente a la fila a estrechársela? Pienso en esa anécdota cada vez que donnie (Donald Trump) abre un cubo de KFC”, trinó Perlman.

Publicidad

“¿Entonces sabías que él era un violador y en vez de hacer o decir algo orinaste tu mano? Imagina cuántos asaltos a mujeres inocentes podrías haber evitado si no fueras un cobarde”, respondió Donald Trump Jr.

Perlman contestó a esa acusación diciendo que “jamás supe que él era un violador. Nunca trabajé para Harvey. No estuve en la casa de ese tipo. Solo sabía que el tipo era un idiota”.

Publicidad

Publicidad

