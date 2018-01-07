Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Show Caracol  /  Sin perder un minuto, Globos de Oro empezaron repudiando abusos sexuales en la industria

Sin perder un minuto, Globos de Oro empezaron repudiando abusos sexuales en la industria

Twitter Golden Globes
Por: AFP
 /  Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: enero 07, 2018 10:02 PM

"Es 2018, la marihuana finalmente está permitida y el acoso sexual finalmente no", arrancó diciendo el anfitrión Seth Meyers. La mayoría vistió de negro.

Los Globos de Oro abren la temporada de premios por lo que es la primera vez que las grandes estrellas se reúnen desde que estalló el escándalo tres meses atrás.

La mayoría vistió de negro en la alfombra roja en señal de repudio a los acosos y en solidaridad con las víctimas. Y en la ceremonia el anfitrión Seth Meyers no perdió tiempo y abordó el tema en el primer minuto.

"Damas y lo que queda de caballeros", saludó el comediante. "Es 2018, la marihuana finalmente está permitida y el acoso sexual finalmente no lo está".

"Para los nominados en la sala esta noche, esta es la primera vez en tres meses que no será aterrador escuchar su nombre leído en voz alta", agregó.

Los galardonados

