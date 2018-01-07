Sin perder un minuto, Globos de Oro empezaron repudiando abusos sexuales en la industria

"Es 2018, la marihuana finalmente está permitida y el acoso sexual finalmente no", arrancó diciendo el anfitrión Seth Meyers. La mayoría vistió de negro.
Los Globos de Oro abren la temporada de premios por lo que es la primera vez que las grandes estrellas se reúnen desde que estalló el escándalo tres meses atrás.
La mayoría vistió de negro en la alfombra roja en señal de repudio a los acosos y en solidaridad con las víctimas. Y en la ceremonia el anfitrión Seth Meyers no perdió tiempo y abordó el tema en el primer minuto.
"Damas y lo que queda de caballeros", saludó el comediante. "Es 2018, la marihuana finalmente está permitida y el acoso sexual finalmente no lo está".
"Para los nominados en la sala esta noche, esta es la primera vez en tres meses que no será aterrador escuchar su nombre leído en voz alta", agregó.
Los galardonados
Congratulations to Nicole Kidman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Big Little Lies - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wHEQBHFpaA— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Sam Rockwell - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (@3Billboards) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ibw948u2Vm— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WYm6ml0gWn— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Elisabeth Moss - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dqbAeS7uvn— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Sterling K. Brown (@SterlingKBrown) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - This is Us (@NBCThisisUs) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cPrBgaGo0u— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) - Best Television Series - Drama - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JYPqGWCiRs— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Alexander Skarsgård - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Big Little Lies - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/gWDTs4Jbie— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Alexandre Desplat - Best Original Score - Motion Picture - The Shape of Water (@shapeofwater) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xdEswKciOO— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) and Justin Paul (@heyitsjustin) for "This is Me" - Best Original Song - Motion Picture - The Greatest Showman (@GreatestShowman) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1feP3LTiuS— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to James Franco - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - The Disaster Artist (@DisasterArtist) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZaqXIktDkL— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Laura Dern (@LauraDern) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Big Little Lies - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/G8IIc2hAk4— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Coco (@pixarcoco) - Best Motion Picture - Animated - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hGGI9EcYll— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - I, Tonya (@ITonyaMovie) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CfFab9Oowf— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Martin McDonagh - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (@3Billboards) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/d1DlNdDI5s— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to In The Fade (Germany, France) (@InTheFadeFilm) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YcgvDpySr3— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Fargo (@FargoFX) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/oxG2EAVb78— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kAwpn54Gjs— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
Congratulations to Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Master of None (@MasterofNone) - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PWDz3R1VAr— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018
