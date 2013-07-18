Sofía Vergara, otra vez nominada a los Emmy por Modern Family

La serie "American Horror Story: Asylum" obtuvo 17 candidaturas a los premios Emmy, el mayor número de nominaciones cosechadas por un programa en la 65 edición de estos galardones, una más que "Juego de Tronos", según anunció la Academia de la Televisión en EE. UU.
Este es el listado parcial de los nominados:
Mejor serie de drama:
"Breaking Bad"
"Downton Abbey"
"Game of Thrones"
"Homeland"
"House of Cards"
"Mad Men"
Mejor actriz en serie de drama:
Claire Danes, "Homeland"
Michelle Dockery, "Downton Abbey"
Vera Farmiga, "Bates Motel"
Elisabeth Moss, "Mad Men"
Kerry Washington, "Scandal"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Mejor actor en serie de drama:Hugh Bonneville, "Downton Abbey"
Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"
Jeff Daniels, "The Newsroom"
Jon Hamm, "Mad Men"
Damian Lewis, "Homeland"
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"
Mejor actor secundario en serie de drama:Bobby Cannavale, "Boardwalk Empire"
Jonathan Banks, "Breaking Bad"
Aaron Paul, "Breaking Bad"
Jim Carter, "Downton Abbey"
Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"
Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"
Mejor actriz secundario en serie de drama:Anna Gunn, "Breaking Bad"
Maggie Smith, "Downton Abbey"
Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"
Christine Baranski, "The Good Wife"
Morena Baccarin, "Homeland"
Christina Hendricks, "Mad Men"
Mejor serie de comedia:"The Big Bang Theory"
"Girls"
"Louie"
"Modern Family"
"Veep"
"30 Rock"
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia:
Laura Dern, "Enlightened"
Lena Dunham, "Girls"
Edie Falco, "Nurse Jackie"
Tina Fey, "30 Rock"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Amy Poehler, "Parks and Recreation"
Mejor actor en serie de comedia:
Jason Bateman, "Arrested Development"
Louis CK, "Louie"
Don Cheadle, "House of Lies"
Matt LeBlanc, "Episodes"
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia:Adam Driver, "Girls"
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Modern Family"
Ed O'Neill, "Modern Family"
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
Bill Hader, "Saturday Night Live"
Tony Hale, "Veep"
Mejor actriz secundario en serie de comedia:
Mayim Bialik, "The Big Bang Theory"
Jane Lynch, "Glee"
Sofia Vergara, "Modern Family"Julie Bowen, "Modern Family"
Merritt Wever, "Nurse Jackie"
Jane Krakowski, "30 Rock"
Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"
Mejor miniserie o película:"American Horror Story: Asylum"
"Behind the Candelabra"
"The Bible"
"Top of the Lake"
"Phil Spector"
"Political Animals"
Mejor actor en miniserie o película:
Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra"
Matt Damon, "Behind the Candelabra"
Toby Jones, "The Girl"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Parade's End"
Al Pacino, "Phil Spector"
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película:Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Asylum
Laura Linney, "The Big C: Hereafter"
Helen Mirren, "Phil Spector"
Sigourney Weaver, "Political Animals"
Elisabeth Moss, "Top of the Lake"
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película:
Zachary Quinto, "American Horror Story: The Asylum"
Scott Bakula, "Behind the Candelabra"
John Benjamin Hickey, "The Big C: Hereafter"
Peter Mullan, "Top of the Lake"
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película:Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Asylum"
Imelda Staunton, "The Girl"
Ellen Burstyn, "Political Animals"
Charlotte Rampling, "Restless"
Alfre Woodard, "Steel Magnolias"
Mejor programa reality de competencia:"The Amazing Race"
"Dancing With the Stars"
"Project Runway"
"So You Think You Can Dance"
Top Chef"
"The Voice"
Mejor presentador de reality:
Ryan Seacrest, "American Idol"
Betty White, "Betty White's Off Their Rockers"
Tom Bergeron, "Dancing with the Stars"
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, "Project Runway"
Cat Deeley, "So You Think You Can Dance"
Anthony Bourdain, "The Taste"
Mejor serie de variedades:
"The Colbert Report"
"The Daily Show with Jon Stewart"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"Late Night with Jimmy Fallon"
"Real Time with Bill Maher"
"Saturday Night Live"
