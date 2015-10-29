Tamara Rutland, la sensual y curvilínea heredera de la Fórmula 1

1 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_1.jpg
2 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_2.jpg
3 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_3.jpg
4 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_4.jpg
5 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_5.jpg
6 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_9.jpg
7 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_6.jpg
8 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_7.jpg
9 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_8.jpg
10 of 10
tamara_ecclestone_rutland_10.jpg
Actualizado: octubre 29, 2015 01:44 PM
La hija de Bernie Ecclestone no pierde oportunidad para mostrar su figura en Instagram después de año y medio de dar a luz a su hija Sofía. Vea sus fotos.