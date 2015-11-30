Top 10 de los mejores videojuegos para regalar en Navidad

1 of 12
Star Wars: Battlefront: disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
2 of 12
Call of Duty: Black OPS III: disponible para PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
3 of 12
Fallout 4: Disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
4 of 12
Guitar Hero Live: disponible para PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360, iOS y Xbox One
5 of 12
Guitar Hero Live: disponible para PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360, iOS y Xbox One
6 of 12
Destiny: disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 y Xbox 360
7 of 12
FIFA 16: disponible para PlayStation 4, Android, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, IOS, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
8 of 12
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: disponible para Pain PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
9 of 12
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: disponible para Pain PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
10 of 12
Super Mario Maker: disponible para Wii U
11 of 12
The Witcher 3: disponible para plataformas: PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
12 of 12
Rise of the Tomb Raider: disponible para plataformas: Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 y Microsoft Windows
Actualizado: noviembre 30, 2015 11:39 AM
Juegos de acción, aventura, simulación y música hacen parte de la amplia baraja de los más anhelados por los gamers en el 2015.