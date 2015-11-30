Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Top 10 de los mejores videojuegos para regalar en Navidad

Top 10 de los mejores videojuegos para regalar en Navidad

Star Wars: Battlefront: disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
1 of 12
Star Wars: Battlefront: disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
Call of Duty: Black OPS III: disponible para PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
2 of 12
Call of Duty: Black OPS III: disponible para PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
Fallout 4: Disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
3 of 12
Fallout 4: Disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
Guitar Hero Live: disponible para PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360,  iOS y Xbox One
4 of 12
Guitar Hero Live: disponible para PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360,  iOS y Xbox One
Guitar Hero Live: disponible para PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360,  iOS y Xbox One
5 of 12
Guitar Hero Live: disponible para PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360,  iOS y Xbox One
Destiny: disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 y Xbox 360
6 of 12
Destiny: disponible para PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3 y Xbox 360
FIFA 16: disponible para PlayStation 4, Android, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, IOS, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
7 of 12
FIFA 16: disponible para PlayStation 4, Android, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, IOS, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: disponible para Pain PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows 
8 of 12
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: disponible para Pain PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows 
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: disponible para Pain PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
9 of 12
Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain: disponible para Pain PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 y Microsoft Windows
Super Mario Maker: disponible para Wii U
10 of 12
Super Mario Maker: disponible para Wii U
The Witcher 3: disponible para plataformas: PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
11 of 12
The Witcher 3: disponible para plataformas: PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Microsoft Windows
Rise of the Tomb Raider: disponible para plataformas: Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 y Microsoft Windows
12 of 12
Rise of the Tomb Raider: disponible para plataformas: Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4 y Microsoft Windows
Actualizado: noviembre 30, 2015 11:39 AM

Juegos de acción, aventura, simulación y música hacen parte de la amplia baraja de los más anhelados por los gamers en el 2015.

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

Videojuegos

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.