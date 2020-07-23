Publicidad

Entretenimiento
Entretenimiento
|
23 de Julio, 2020

Tremenda joya: el lujoso anillo de compromiso con el que Demi Lovato anuncia que se casa

Tras seis meses de relación, la actriz y cantante estadounidense confirmó que llegará al altar con un reconocido actor y bailarín.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com 

Demi Lovato anunció hace unas horas que se casa con Max Ehrich. La pareja compartió en sus redes sociales unas imágenes de la romántica cita en la playa, donde se comprometieron.

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner. @maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! 😩😭❤️🥰😍 Ps. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!

Sin embargo, de lo que todos hablan es de la impresionante joya con el que se selló este amor.

El anillo de diamantes de 25 quilates fue diseñado por el prestigioso joyero de Beverly Hills Peter Marco.

Algunos seguidores de la celebridad comparan esta sortija con la que la cantante lució en el video de su canción ‘Tell me you love me’. ¿Será el mismo?

