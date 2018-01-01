Un colombiano lidera la lista de canciones favoritas de Obama en 2017

El expresidente estadounidense hizo la publicación en su página de Facebook, posicionando un éxito de J Balvin como su preferido.
Esta es la lista completa
* Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William
* Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)
* Blessed by Daniel Caesar
* The Joke by Brandi Carlile
* First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)
* Rise Up by Andra Day
* Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)
* Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)
* Humble by Kendrick Lamar
* La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)
* Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)
* The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National
* Chanel by Frank Ocean
* Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
* Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott
* Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings
* Little Bit by Mavis Staples
* Millionaire by Chris Stapleton
* Sign of the Times by Harry Styles
* Broken Clocks by SZA
* Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2