Un colombiano lidera la lista de canciones favoritas de Obama en 2017

El expresidente estadounidense hizo la publicación en su página de Facebook, posicionando un éxito de J Balvin como su preferido.

Esta es la lista completa

* Mi Gente by J Balvin & Willy William

* Havana by Camila Cabello (feat. Young Thug)

* Blessed by Daniel Caesar

* The Joke by Brandi Carlile

* First World Problems by Chance The Rapper (feat. Daniel Caesar)

* Rise Up by Andra Day

* Wild Thoughts by DJ Khaled (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)

* Family Feud by Jay-Z (feat. Beyoncé)

* Humble by Kendrick Lamar

* La Dame et Ses Valises by Les Amazones d’Afrique (feat. Nneka)

* Unforgettable by French Montana (feat. Swae Lee)

* The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness by The National

* Chanel by Frank Ocean

* Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

* Butterfly Effect by Travis Scott

* Matter of Time by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings

* Little Bit by Mavis Staples

* Millionaire by Chris Stapleton

* Sign of the Times by Harry Styles

* Broken Clocks by SZA

* Ordinary Love (Extraordinary Mix) by U2