Vea a las mujeres que dieron de qué hablar esta semana

4 of 11

30558, MAUI, HAWAII - Wednesday April 29 2009. Fifteen-year-old Ali Lohan shows off her surfing skills on her Hawaiian vacation. The reality TV show star and wannae be pop star is enjoying a vacation on the Pacific islands with older sister, Lindsay, and their chum Patrick Aufdenkamp. Photograph: Binns, Breeden,PacificCoastNews.com**FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE***UK OFFICE:+44 131 557 7760/7761 US OFFICE:1 310 261 9676

Binns, Breeden, PacificCoastNews