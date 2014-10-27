Zombis en Halloween: si se los encuentra seguramente lo asustarán

1 of 16
zombis2.jpg
2 of 16
zombis-1.jpg
3 of 16
zombis-3.jpg
4 of 16
zombis-4.jpg
5 of 16
zombis-5.jpg
6 of 16
zombis-6.jpg
7 of 16
zombis-7_0.jpg
8 of 16
zombis-8_0.jpg
9 of 16
Mackenzie Boillat, 13, crawls on the sidewalk and moans like a zombie as a man comes up and pretends to shoot her as a crowd walks down S. Saginaw Street during the 6th annual Flint Zombie Walk in downtown Flint, Mich. on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. (AP Photo/The Flint Journal - MLive.com, Laura McDermott)
Laura McDermott/AP
10 of 16
zombis-10.jpg
11 of 16
zombis-11.jpg
12 of 16
zombis-12.jpg
13 of 16
zombis-13.jpg
14 of 16
zombis-14-1.jpg
15 of 16
zombis-15.jpg
16 of 16
zombis-16.jpg
Actualizado: octubre 27, 2014 05:48 PM
En diferentes lugares del mundo se realizan eventos en donde los protagonistas son las representaciones de cadáveres. Aquí las mejores imágenes.