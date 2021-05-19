Publicidad

Giro de Italia 2022  /  Así fue la victoria de Mauro Schmid en la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia

Así fue la victoria de Mauro Schmid en la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia

En ciclista suizo se impuso en la jornada en Montalcino, donde Egan Bernal se afianzó como líder de la general.

mayo 19, 2021
|
Noticiascaracol.com
Actualizado mayo 19, 2021 11:22 AM
  • 11:22 AM
    Egan Bernal sigue como líder del Giro de Italia

    Así está el top 5 y los colombianos en la clasificación:

    1. Egan Bernal (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) - 42:35:21
    2. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/Astana-Premier Tech) a 0:45
    3. Damiano Caruso (ITA/Bahrain-Victorious) a 1:12
    4. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF Education-Nippo) a 1:17
    5. Simon Yates (GBR/BikeExchange) a 1:22
    10. Daniel Felipe Martínez (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) a 3:15
    31. Alberto Bettiol (ITA/EF Education-Nippo) a 27:17
    32. Harold Tejada (COL/Astana-Premier Tech) a 27:51
    39. Einer Augusto Rubio (COL/MOVISTAR) a 36:37
    113. Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE Emirates) a 1:33:03
    146. Juan Sebastián Molano (COL/UAE Emirates) a 1:57:25

  • 10:19 AM
    Mauro Schmid gano la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia y Egan Bernal sigue como líder

    El suizo se impuso en Montalcino, donde el colombiano se mantuvo con la maglia rosa.

  • 10:08 AM
    La victoria de etapa está entre dos

    Mauro Schmid (TQA) y Alessandro Covi (UAD) disputarán el triunfo de la jornada. Por ahora, Egan Bernal seguirá líder.

  • 10:07 AM
    Alessandro Covi ganó en Passo del Lume Spento

    Mauro Schmid (TQA) y Alessandro Covi (UAD) son cabeza de carrera tras el paso por el premio de montaña de tercera categoría. Tienen 4:09 sobre el grupo de Egan y 6:14 sobre Evenepoel.

  • 09:58 AM
    Tres corredores en punta a 7 kilómetros de meta

    Dries De Bondt (BEL), Mauro Schmid (TQA) y Alessandro Covi (UAD) están en punta con 5:06 sobre el grupo Egan y 6:15 sobre Evenepoel.

  • 09:55 AM
    Los fugados ya suben a Passo del Lume Spento

    Se sube de nuevo al premio de tercera categoría, pero por la otra cara. 5:15 de los fugados sobre el grupo Egan y 6:19 sobre Evenepoel.

  • 09:52 AM
    Remco Evenepoel pierde un minuto con Egan Bernal

    Los fugados siguen con 5:40 sobre el pelotón del colombiano y 6:40 sobre el belga, quien lucha por seguir vivo en la general.

  • 09:49 AM
    Los fugados ya están en el último tramo de sterrato

    El cuarto destapado de la etapa tiene 5 kilómetros y después viene un premio de montaña de tercera categoría.

  • 09:44 AM
    Remco Evenepoel pierde cerca de 40 segundos

    El belga se quedó del grupo Egan Bernal y empieza a salir de la lucha por el título. ¿Cuánto cederá en meta?

  • 09:39 AM
    Remco Evenepoel sufre en el grupo de favoritos

    Egan Bernal se pone al frente en el tercer tramo de sterrato y le abre hueco al belga. Los fugados tienen 6:20 sobre el pelotón del colombiano.

  • 09:32 AM
    Francesco Gavazzi ganó el esprint bonificado

    El italiano se pasó primero por la meta volante en Castelnuovo dell'Abate.

  • 09:30 AM
    La fuga ya está en el tercer tramo de sterrato

    Los nueve punteros de la jornada ingresaron a un nuevo destapado que tiene 7.6 kilómetros. La ventaja de los escapados es 7:13 sobre el grupo de Egan Bernal.

  • 09:22 AM
    A 30 kilómetros de meta la fuga con siete minutos y medio

    Situación de carrera a 30 kilómetros de meta:

    • Lawrence Naesen (ACT)
    • Dries De Bondt (BEL)
    • Enrico Battaglin (BCF)
    • Francesco Gavazzi (EOK)
    • Simon Guglielmi (GFC)
    • Roger Kluge (LTS)
    • Harm Vanhoucke (LTS)
    • Mauro Schmid (TQA)
    • Alessandro Covi (UAD)

    >>>> Pelotón Egan Bernal a 7:39.

  • 09:17 AM
    Harm Vanhoucke ganó en Passo del Lume Spento

    El corredor del Lotto Soudal pasó primero por el premio de montaña de tercera categoría. Remco Evenepoel sufre en el grupo de Egan Bernal.

    Premio de montaña 1 etapa 11 del Giro de Italia

  • 09:10 AM
    En el grupo de Egan Bernal hay 38 corredores

    Los tramos de sterrato han hecho daño y varios gregarios se quedaron. Los fugados tienen 8:25 sobre el grupo del colombiano.

  • 09:00 AM
    El segundo tramo de sterrato termina en el premio de montaña

    Tiene 13.5 kilómetros. Ya se está subiendo a Passo del Lume Spento.

  • 08:56 AM
    Francesco Gavazzi ganó en Castiglion del Bosco

    El italiano se quedó con la mayor cantidad de puntos para la maglia ciclamino. Tienen nueve minutos de ventaja sobre el grupo de Egan Bernal.

    Esprint intermedio etapa 11

  • 08:51 AM
    Evenepoel alcanza al grupo Egan

    Los favoritos al título ya están juntos de nuevo, mientras los fugados, con 9:13, entran al segundo tramo de sterrato.

  • 08:45 AM
    30 segundos entre el grupo Egan y el de Remco

    El grupo del líder abrió un hueco con el del belga. La fuga marcha con 9:58 sobre la maglia rosa.

  • 08:39 AM
    Egan Bernal suelta a Remco Evenepoel

    En el tramo de sterrato, el belga pierde unos 15 segundos con el colombiano. La fuga tiene 10:31 sobre el grupo principal.

  • 08:27 AM
    Luego del primer tramo de sterrato viene el esprint intermedio en Castiglion del Bosco

    Los puntos para la maglia ciclamino se quedarán en los fugados por lo que Peter Sagan no verá amenazado su liderato.

  • 08:24 AM
    Los fugados pasaron si problema por el sterrato

    Los once punteros no tuvieron problemas en el destapado, pero ahora van a entrar los favoritos al título, que vienen a 13:49.

  • 08:11 AM
    Los fugados ingresan al primer tramo de sterrato

    Los once punteros ingresan al destapado con 14:29 sobre el grupo principal. Quedan 71 kilómetros para la meta.

  • 08:02 AM
    Nos acercamos al primer tramo de sterrato y la fuga tiene casi 14 minutos

    Los once fugados están a 10 kilómetros del inicio del destapado y con una gran diferencia sobre el pelotón principal.

  • 07:48 AM
    En 20 kilómetros viene el primer tramo de sterrato

    Serán 9.1 kilómetros de destapado y será la primera dificultad seria de la jornada. Afortunadamente no hay lluvia.

  • 07:44 AM
    Se mantiene la ventaja de 12 minutos a 90 kilómetros de meta

    Situación de carrera a 90 kilómetros de meta:

    • Lawrence Naesen (ACT)
    • Dries De Bondt (BEL)
    • Enrico Battaglin (BCF)
    • Francesco Gavazzi (EOK)
    • Simon Guglielmi (GFC)
    • Taco Van der Hoorn (IWG)
    • Roger Kluge (LTS)
    • Harm Vanhoucke (LTS)
    • Bert-Jan Lindeman (TQA)
    • Mauro Schmid (TQA)
    • Alessandro Covi (UAD)

    >>>> Pelotón Egan Bernal a 12:45.

  • 07:35 AM
    El último de la general está en la fuga de la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia

    Se trata del alemán Roger Kluge (LTS), quien está a 2:01:56 de Egan Bernal. ¿Tendrá una alegría hoy?.

  • 07:20 AM
    Más de 12 minutos para la fuga

    Ineos dejó que los escapados tengan un gran hueco y todo parece indicar que la victoria está en los corredores que van en punta.

  • 07:14 AM
    La fuga no representa peligro para el liderato de Egan Bernal

    Francesco Gavazzi, a más de 33 minutos, es el mejor ubicado en la general y por ahora no amenaza la maglia rosa.

  • 07:03 AM
    Más de 10 minutos para la fuga ¿La victoria está en los escapados?

    Situación de carrera a 118 kilómetros de meta:

    • Lawrence Naesen (ACT)
    • Dries De Bondt (BEL)
    • Enrico Battaglin (BCF)
    • Francesco Gavazzi (EOK)
    • Simon Guglielmi (GFC)
    • Taco Van der Hoorn (IWG)
    • Roger Kluge (LTS)
    • Harm Vanhoucke (LTS)
    • Bert-Jan Lindeman (TQA)
    • Mauro Schmid (TQA)
    • Alessandro Covi (UAD)

    >>>> Pelotón Egan Bernal a 10:53.

  • 06:52 AM
    El Giro de Italia no tiene casos de COVID-19

    Se hicieron 600 pruebas en el día de descanso y todas dieron resultado negativo.

    Más detalles:
    Giro segunda semana
    Giro de Italia 2022
    El Giro de Italia inició su segunda semana sin casos de COVID-19

  • 06:39 AM
    Seis minutos y medio para la fuga

    Naesen (ACT), De Bondt (AFC), Battaglin (BCF), Gavazzi (EOK), Guglielmi (GFC), Van der Hoorn (IWG), Kluge (LTS), Vanhoucke (LTS), Lindeman (TQA), Schmid (TQA), y Conti (UAD) son los aventureros del día.

  • 06:29 AM
    Un grupo de once corredores se va en la fuga del día

    El Ineos, del líder Egan Bernal, permitió que los aventureros partieran y ya tienen cerca de cuatro minutos de ventaja.

  • 06:22 AM
    171 corredores siguen en el Giro de Italia

    Tras el día de descanso se fue de la carrera Tim Merlier, quien era uno de los candidatos a la maglia ciclamino.

  • 06:10 AM
    Empezó la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia

    El director de la carrera dio el banderazo inicial de la jornada. Nos vamos para la esperada etapa del sterrato.

  • 06:01 AM
    Ya rueda neutralizados

    Los corredores ya salieron de Perugia y tendrán 8 kilómetros hasta el punto inicial de la jornada.

  • 05:42 AM
    La etapa 11 del Giro de Italia inicia sobre las 6:10 a.m.

    La jornada se verá desde las 6:00 a.m. por la señal HD2 de Caracol Televisión y www.elgirporcaracol.com. A las 9:00 a.m. se podrá seguir por la pantalla principal.

  • 05:40 AM
    Egan Bernal parte como líder del Giro de Italia en la etapa 11

    Top 5 de la general y colombianos antes de la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia:

    1. Egan Bernal (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) - 38:30:17
    2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL/Deceuninck-Quick Step) a 0:14
    3. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/Astana-Premier Tech) a 0:22
    4. Giulio Ciccone (ITA/Trek-Segafredo) a 0:37
    5. Attila Valter (HUN/Groupama-FDJ) a 0:44
    11. Daniel Felipe Martínez (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) a 1:13
    27. Harold Tejada (COL/Astana-Premier Tech) a 7:35
    38. Einer Augusto Rubio (COL/MOVISTAR) a 20:47
    111. Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE Emirates) a 1:13:37
    143. Juan Sebastián Molano (COL/UAE Emirates) a 1:34:19

  • 05:39 AM
    Así es la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia

    La jornada se disputa entre Perugia y Montalcino sobre 162 kilómetros. Tiene dos premios de montaña y varios tramos en sterrato.

    Etapa 11 Giro de Italia 2021