Así fue la victoria de Mauro Schmid en la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia

Así está el top 5 y los colombianos en la clasificación:
1. Egan Bernal (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) - 42:35:21
2. Aleksandr Vlasov (RUS/Astana-Premier Tech) a 0:45
3. Damiano Caruso (ITA/Bahrain-Victorious) a 1:12
4. Hugh Carthy (GBR/EF Education-Nippo) a 1:17
5. Simon Yates (GBR/BikeExchange) a 1:22
10. Daniel Felipe Martínez (COL/Ineos Grenadiers) a 3:15
31. Alberto Bettiol (ITA/EF Education-Nippo) a 27:17
32. Harold Tejada (COL/Astana-Premier Tech) a 27:51
39. Einer Augusto Rubio (COL/MOVISTAR) a 36:37
113. Fernando Gaviria (COL/UAE Emirates) a 1:33:03
146. Juan Sebastián Molano (COL/UAE Emirates) a 1:57:25