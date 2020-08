¡A celebrar la vida! Cría de beluga nació después de 15 horas de parto

View this post on Instagram

BIG NEWS: Beluga Bella has given birth to an energetic male calf! The 5'3", 139-pound baby beluga was born on 8/21 at 8:42 p.m. after 15 hours of labor. This was an atypical birth—where most calves are born flukes-first, this little one was born headfirst. 14-year-old Bella is a first-time mom and was also born here at Shedd! . Our scientific understanding of belugas is that first-time mothers experience a higher calf mortality rate. Watching Bella interact with the calf is just as valuable to our understanding as data we collect—animal care staff is hopeful from what they've seen so far. As is often the case in the days after birth, the calf is not nursing independently, and animal care staff is in the water every three hours to assist with feeding. . To ensure Bella and her calf have the time they need for bonding and nursing, guests may not be immediately able to see the belugas. But stay tuned on our social channels for updates, and more on the blog—link in our story.