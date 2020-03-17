Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  #LoMásTrinado  /  A falta de visitantes, pingüinos se pasean por acuario como si fueran turistas

A falta de visitantes, pingüinos se pasean por acuario como si fueran turistas

Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: marzo 17, 2020 06:26 AM

El lugar cerró temporalmente por el coronavirus, por lo que cuidadores les dieron rienda suelta a las aves, que no ocultan su interés en los otros animales.

Los pingüinos del Shedd Aquarium, ubicado en Chicago, han admirado diferentes tipos de peces del mundo.

Se trata de una pareja, Edward y Annie -que están a punto de anidar-, y Wellington, que parece ganar varios admiradores con sus aventuras.

Los trabajadores del acuario reconocen que esta época de cuarentena por el coronavirus ha sido extraña para ellos, pero no para sus animales, y le pidieron a la gente que los sigue en redes que les deje saber qué actividades de pingüinos les gustaría ver.

“¡La aventura continúa!”, dicen.

