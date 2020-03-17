A falta de visitantes, pingüinos se pasean por acuario como si fueran turistas

El lugar cerró temporalmente por el coronavirus, por lo que cuidadores les dieron rienda suelta a las aves, que no ocultan su interés en los otros animales.
Los pingüinos del Shedd Aquarium, ubicado en Chicago, han admirado diferentes tipos de peces del mundo.
Se trata de una pareja, Edward y Annie -que están a punto de anidar-, y Wellington, que parece ganar varios admiradores con sus aventuras.
Penguins in the Amazon?! 🐧🌴— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020
Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD
Los trabajadores del acuario reconocen que esta época de cuarentena por el
“¡La aventura continúa!”, dicen.
The adventure continues! 🐧🐧— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020
This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) 👇 pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe
