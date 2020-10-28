Publicidad

Abrió una lata de Los Cazafantasmas de hace 28 años y quedó aterrado con lo que encontró
#LoMásTrinado
|
28 de Octubre, 2020

Abrió una lata de Los Cazafantasmas de hace 28 años y quedó aterrado con lo que encontró

“El olor es horrible”, comentó el tuitero junto a las fotos de la desagradable sorpresa. Historia se hizo viral.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
HOMBRE ABRE LATA DE LOS CAZAFANTASMAS.jpg
Tomada de Twitter/ @DinosaurDracula

Matt, un internauta de Nueva York, se dedica a coleccionar y abrir productos y juguetes de los años ochenta y noventa.

Entre la nostalgia y los recuerdos, se hizo viral una lata de pasta con salsa de tomate con motivo de Los Cazafantasmas.

Publicó este video pidiendo a sus seguidores ‘retweets’ para abrir la lata y mostrar su contenido. En tan solo 4 horas consiguió más 3.000 y muchas interacciones más.

Matt se aseguró de tener la atención de los internautas curiosos para mostrar por medio de fotografías lo que le esperaba dentro de esta lata.

Mostró golpes y marcas que tenía por fuera y luego, al abrirla, quedó aterrado con el estado y olor del producto.

Con tapabocas y guantes puestos comentó que “no se esperaba” lo que iba a encontrar.

“Hombre. No estaba esperando esto. La pasta se solidificó en un taco rojizo gigante. El hedor se notó de inmediato y fue absolutamente horrible. Imaginen la pecera más sucia y luego agreguenle un frasco entero de orégano”

Después de luchar contra la lata, por fin pudo sacar el contenido y describió el olor como peligroso y que empeoraba cada vez más.

También registró el tamaño de la pasta, que estaba como normalmente se encontraría en una lata hoy en día.

Noticiascaracol.com
