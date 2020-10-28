Abrió una lata de Los Cazafantasmas de hace 28 años y quedó aterrado con lo que encontró
“El olor es horrible”, comentó el tuitero junto a las fotos de la desagradable sorpresa. Historia se hizo viral.
Matt, un internauta de Nueva York, se dedica a coleccionar y abrir productos y juguetes de los años ochenta y noventa.
Entre la nostalgia y los recuerdos, se hizo viral una lata de pasta con salsa de tomate con motivo de Los Cazafantasmas.
Publicó este video pidiendo a sus seguidores ‘retweets’ para abrir la lata y mostrar su contenido. En tan solo 4 horas consiguió más 3.000 y muchas interacciones más.
Okay. This is a sealed can of Heinz Real Ghostbusters Pasta from 1992.— Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) October 27, 2020
It's nothing but trouble.
If this gets 3000 retweets, I will open it and show you what's inside. pic.twitter.com/kCAW6eJ5GL
Matt se aseguró de tener la atención de los internautas curiosos para mostrar por medio de fotografías lo que le esperaba dentro de esta lata.
Publicidad
You might be wondering why I’d ruin such a collectible. Well, that’s why. The stuff inside was starting to seep right through the can, blemishing the label with sticky black patches. Freeing the *source* of those black patches seemed risky, but hey, I made a promise. (2/8) pic.twitter.com/Danz3zK4HE— Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) October 27, 2020
Mostró golpes y marcas que tenía por fuera y luego, al abrirla, quedó aterrado con el estado y olor del producto.
Oh man. I was not expecting that. The pasta solidified into a giant reddish wad. The stench was immediately noticeable, and absolutely horrible. Picture the dirtiest fish tank ever, and then add a whole jar of oregano. (4/8) pic.twitter.com/dxYPVxjljT— Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) October 27, 2020
Con tapabocas y guantes puestos comentó que “no se esperaba” lo que iba a encontrar.
“Hombre. No estaba esperando esto. La pasta se solidificó en un taco rojizo gigante. El hedor se notó de inmediato y fue absolutamente horrible. Imaginen la pecera más sucia y luego agreguenle un frasco entero de orégano”
Después de luchar contra la lata, por fin pudo sacar el contenido y describió el olor como peligroso y que empeoraba cada vez más.
Publicidad
As I scooped the pasta out, the odor only grew worse. It was a dangerous smell. The pasta itself did not look too atrocious at first, but then I noticed little black spots dotted throughout, as if it’d gotten that greyscale disease from Game of Thrones. (5/8) pic.twitter.com/jhFgy9I6GT— Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) October 27, 2020
También registró el tamaño de la pasta, que estaba como normalmente se encontraría en una lata hoy en día.
So there you have it. Heinz Real Ghostbusters Pasta, from 1992. I hope you’ve enjoyed this exploration. Happy Halloween, and please be safer than I was today. (8/8) pic.twitter.com/ulTni1EjIP— Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) October 27, 2020