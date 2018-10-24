Animales de un zoológico tuvieron sesión de ‘fotos’ rayos X y las imágenes son increíbles

Camaleón
Amazing and gothy animal X-rays taken during health checks at our veterinary center: a thread pic.twitter.com/MRuMgSiZTL— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 17, 2018
Murciélago zorro
Pitón
Cola de castor
Tucán
Tortuga
Rad radiography from health checks at our veterinary center: another thread pic.twitter.com/kScVui2sVv— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Geco
Mangosta enana
Búho aullador
Tigre
Flamingo
Anguila lobo
Erizo (la mancha oscura es un gas estomacal)
Hedgehog (dark spot is gas in the stomach) pic.twitter.com/EXdszLGopN— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) October 18, 2018
Armadillo tres bandas