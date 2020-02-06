Asombroso: bombero reanimó a una lagartija usando el dedo índice
El hombre encontró al animal inconsciente y sin respiración, pues se había ahogado en una piscina. El video es viral en redes sociales.
Sucedió en Australia y el héroe trabaja para los Bomberos en el estado de Nueva Gales del Sur.
El hombre comenzó a practicarle la reanimación cardiopulmonar con el dedo índice hasta que la lagartija volvió a respirar.
“Después de diez minutos las cosas no lucían bien, hasta que nuestro pequeño amigo respiró jadeando. Entonces, continuamos la reanimación”, narró la página oficial de los Bomberos.
*WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT* with a very happy ending. On Saturday one our off duty firefighters was asked to attend a neighbourhood pool where a drowning had occurred. Upon arriving at the scene a youngster was laying unconscious and not breathing after being found un-responsive in a pool skimmer box by some children after failing to ‘scale’ from the pool. Immediately getting to work the 37 firefighter checked for a response by looking, listening and feeling for life the patient appeared cold blooded. After receiving no response the youngster was turned onto its back and Cardiopulmonary compressions started in an attempt to get a spring in his tail. After more than ten minutes things weren’t looking good for the little fella but soon after an occasional “gasping breath” was noticed. From previous experience our firefighters know this is not the time to stop so CPR was continued. Then miraculously “Lucky” the lizard started to breath on his own. He was quickly rolled back onto his stomach and within half an hour with a little sunshine was back to chasing insects. It also serves as a timely reminder to know your CPR action plan in and around the water as we head towards the end of summer.Another great save by the Gordon crew. Fire and Rescue NSW St John Ambulance Surf Life Saving NSW #preparedforanything Taroonga Zoo #beardeddragon #CPRsaveslives
Posted by Fire and Rescue NSW Station 037 Gordon on Sunday, February 2, 2020
Y añadió: “Una hora después, con un poco de sol, nuestro amigo estaba otra vez cazando insectos”.
Final feliz para esta emocionante historia.
