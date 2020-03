Como si fueran David y Goliat, una araña venció a una serpiente

Red back spider v’s baby brown snake!

A red back spider takes on a baby brown snake yesterday in a backyard in Burton, unfortunately for the little snake the spider won this time, we tried to save it but it was too late unfortunately. I asked if they could film it and they were too frightened to intervene before we arrived. The snake was still alive on arrival but later died.

