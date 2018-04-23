Con esta tierna imagen, Dwayne ‘la Roca’ Johnson anuncia el nacimiento de su hija

La pequeña, que se llamará Tiana Gia Johnson, llegó este lunes al mundo. El actor publicó la foto en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Piel con piel. Nuestra Mana. Bendecido y orgulloso de traer otra fuerte niña a este mundo. Tiana Gia Johnson llegó a este mundo como una fuerza de la naturaleza y mamá @laurenhashianofficial dio a luz como una verdadera ‘rock star’.
Fui criado y estuve rodeado de fuertes y amorosas mujeres toda mi vida, pero después de participar en el parto de la bebé Tia, es difícil expresar el nuevo nivel de amor, respeto y admiración que tengo por @laurenhashianofficial y todas las mamás y mujeres.
Palabras para hombres sabios: es crítico estar al lado de tu mujer cuando está dando a luz y ser todo el apoyo que se pueda. Sosteniendo la mano, las piernas, cualquier cosa que puedas hacer. Si quieres entender el momento más poderoso y primario que la vida tiene para ofrecer, observa el nacimiento de tu hijo. Cambia para siempre la vida y la admiración por tu mujer no tendrá límites.
Para mi tercera y más joven hija, Tiana Gia, como hice cuando tus hermanas mayores Simone Alexandra y Jasmine Lia nacieron, te amaré, protegeré, guiaré y haré reír por el resto de mi vida.
Tu loco padre tiene muchas responsabilidades y se pone muchos sombreros en este mundo de viejos, pero ser tu papá siempre será el que luzca con más orgullo.
Oh y una última cosa, te va a encantar subirte a la camioneta de tu papi”.
Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE