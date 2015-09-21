Con serenata de amor, este hombre de 92 años se despide de su esposa

Historias de amor como la de Howard Solari, de 92 años, y Laura, de 93, son cada vez más escasas. Llevan 73 años de casados sin que la llamita se apague; ella, sin embargo, se encuentra en grave estado de salud. Los dos saben que pronto habrá una despedida.

Hijos y nietos de la pareja hicieron posible que Howard le pudiera cantar a su enamorada el himno que los ha acompañado durante décadas: You’ll Never Know.

Laura la tarareaba desde que él se fuera a luchar en la Segunda Guerra Mundial. Hoy, con el aliento que le queda, esta mujer no despegó la mirada de su esposo que, entre lágrimas y caricias, le dedicó la más tierna serenata de amor.



TLDR This was the song my grandmother would sing when my grandfather went away to fight in World War II. It has been their love song ever since. She is 93, he is 92, and they have been married for 73 years! Now he is the one singing to her as she prepares to go away. My grandparents Laura and Howard have been married 73 years. In this video Howard is 92 and Laura is 93. Laura (Grandma) is at a hospice facility making peace with her final days. I was lucky enough to capture this precious, heart-melting moment between the two of them. Howard (Grandpa) is singing to her their love song, the song that comforted her when he went away to fight in World War II. At family gatherings, it was not uncommon for the two of them to sing this song together, each taking a verse and serenading the other. In fact, after fifty years of marriage, they renewed their vows and performed this song as a duet for the entire family at the reception. Sadly, Grandma is now too weak to sing, but that doesn't stop her from saying the words to him (see at 1:00). Howard then takes over for her and sings the rest of the song to her while stroking her face.Moments before this video began, when Grandma heard that Grandpa was in the room, she asked if she could hold him. Grandpa cannot stand on his own, but he immediately pulled his wheelchair close to her bed ready to make it happen. My cousin, Serena, who is a physical therapist, helped him to his feet and held him up throughout the entire song.You might notice above her bed there is a sign that says, “Patient Blind.” That is because she has macular degeneration, so she cannot see much of anything but shadows and light. That doesn’t stop her from looking deep into her love’s eyes. Grandpa, on the other hand, has lost most of his hearing, so you’ll notice us repeating things for him since Grandma is to weak to raise her voice.The song used in the video is “You’ll Never Know” performed by Rosemary Clooney with Harry James. Our family prefers this version because everyone always said Grandma had a voice just like Rosemary Clooney.After posting this video to Facebook, it began to go viral and all the outpouring of love lifted everyone's spirits... including Grandma's! Hospice eventually deemed her well enough to go back home to live out her remaining few days. As of this posting my beautiful Grandma Laura Virginia is still with us resting peacefully at home. Our family along with the wonderful people from hospice are taking care of her and making sure she remains as pain-free and comfortable as possible while she prepares for her nearing departure. We all thank you so much for the love and kind words.In case you don’t catch it, I think the sweetest moment of all is at 1:00 --Laura: You outta know, for haven’t I told you— (Lyrics to the song)Howard: (Singing. Finishing the line for her) —Sooooo a million or more times…UPDATEHere is the link for the youtube video. The youtube video has a few subtitles to help you understand what grandma is saying.https://youtu.be/wWPOG_hxkTEPosted by Erin Solari on Sábado, 12 de septiembre de 2015 https://www.facebook.com/eltoranado/videos/10206891103110509/

El final de la escena no podía ser otro: un beso, un “te amo” y un hasta pronto. El video alcanzaba este lunes 3,8 millones de reproducciones en Facebook.



Pasos de gigante de una niña con prótesis

Mientras unos cierran ciclos de vida, otros los abren. Para la muestra, una niña que camina por primera vez, gracias a una prótesis que ha reemplazado su amputada piernita izquierda.

Su padre, que la espera un par de metros más adelante, ve cómo ella se esfuerza para llegar a él. Se cae y se levanta, sin perder nunca la fe.

El esfuerzo se ve compensado cuando se lanza a los brazos de su padre, que la levanta para hacerla sonreír.

Posted by Amputee Coalition of America on Martes, 8 de septiembre de 2015 https://www.facebook.com/AmputeeUSA/videos/886805351356049/

El video, publicado por Amputee Coalition of America, lleva consigo un mensaje inspirador. Superaba este lunes los dos millones de visitas.



Bebés inseparables

Parece la foto de un calendario con dos modelos: una bebé de ocho meses y su mascota, un gatito de nombre Eevee. Ambos, hermosos. Ella con sus ojos azules y una mirada que derrite el Ártico. Él, quejumbroso y consentido, pide que lo consienta.

Jenny Ann, madre de la pequeña, logró que su hija y su mascota se entendieran de forma maravillosa; ahora, nada parece separarlas.

Tanta dulzura se ha visto premiada con casi dos millones de reproducciones en internet.



Día Mundial del Alzheimer

El alzhéimer afecta a millones de personas en el mundo sin que exista todavía una cura para esta enfermedad. Sus primeros síntomas son olvido, desorientación y trastornos de funciones ejecutivas como no saber usar el teléfono o la lavadora.

Hoy, en el Día Mundial del Alzhéimer, usuarios en las redes sociales invitan a no olvidar a quienes padecen este mal:

"nadie debería terminar su vida olvidandóse de ella..." 👴👵❤ #DiaMundialAlzheimer — Zaira (@zairaduarteg) September 21, 2015

Nosotros que podemos recordar, no les olvidemos. Mucho animo y fuerza!! #DiaMundialAlzheimer pic.twitter.com/t4TFM0zSEP — Raul Gomez (@RaulGomez82) September 21, 2015

#DiaMundialAlzheimer "Olvidar es triste, pero ser olvidado lo es más" pic.twitter.com/yqRRddNDUp — I Love Clicks (@iloveclicks) September 21, 2015

