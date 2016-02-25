Conexión especial: el primer encuentro de una madre con su bebé prematuro

Traer hijos al mundo es una gran responsabilidad y más si el bebé en camino decide llegar antes de lo previsto. Ese ha sido el caso de Hugo, quien se adelantó diez semanas y tuvo que ser llevado en condición crítica a la unidad de cuidados intensivos neonatales.
Pasaron 60 horas antes de que Jessica, su mamá, lo pudiera sostener por primera vez. Cuando llegó ese momento, la conexión fue inmediata.
Las lágrimas de Jessica acompañaron la paz de este bebé en su regazo.
Es, tal vez, el momento exacto en el que una madre se enamora de su hijo para siempre.
"The Exact Moment She Fell Completely In Love With Him "This is a video of the first time Jessica held her 10 week premature baby, Hugo. After being delivered by c-section he was quickly whisked away to the NICU to be evaluated. Jessica was only briefly able to see him as she needed to recover as well. It wasn't until almost 60 hours later that Jessica was finally able to hold her baby boy for the first time.I took this video hoping to catch a moment, never did I anticipate seeing the exact moment that she fell completely in love with him. The bond between Mother and Son immediately solidified. I hope that this video can show people that Love is the most important thing in anyone's life. Without it we will simply exist, when the goal is to live." <3 A Love What Matters Original Video#LoveWhatMattersPosted by Love What Matters on Martes, 16 de febrero de 2016
El video, compartido en Facebook por Love What Matters, superaba este jueves los siete millones de reproducciones.
Ladrones, rajados en tecnología
Tres delincuentes que irrumpieron en una vivienda en Las Vegas, EE. UU., creyeron haber cometido el robo perfecto, pero la tecnología les jugó una mala pasada.
Al descubrir una cámara de seguridad que los grababa, la retiraron y se la llevaron. Lo que no previeron es que el aparato hacía parte de un circuito cerrado de televisión. Por supuesto, sus rostros quedaron grabados.
And let me just take this camera too...Burglars might have thought they got away with committing this burglary by taking the camera, but it was too late! Now detectives are hoping you can help ID and locate these three. Here are more details:On January 12, 2016 a residence in the area of North Lamb Boulevard and North Las Vegas Boulevard was burglarized. Between 7:15 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. three male suspects broke into the residence and ransacked the home.Detectives from the LVMPD Northeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section seek to identify and locate the three suspects involved in this crime.The first suspect is described as a black male adult in his mid-20s, standing approximately 5' 6" and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He wears his hair in shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a denim jean jacket, red shirt, dark pants and a black stocking cap.The second suspect is described as a black male adult in his early-20s, standing approximately 6' 1” and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He wears his hair in short twists. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hoodie with True Religion logo and a red beanie.The third suspect is described as a black male adult in his early-20s, standing approximately 5' 8” and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing red pants and a white t-shirt.Anyone with any information about the identity or whereabouts of these suspects or the vehicle is urged to contact the NEAC Investigations Section at 702-828-7355. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com, or text CRIMENV plus tip information to 274637 (CRIMES). Message and data rates may apply. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.Posted by LVMPD on Martes, 23 de febrero de 2016
El Departamento de Policía Metropolitana de Las Vegas compartió el video en sus redes sociales, para lograr la captura de este trío de ladronzuelos. Ha tenido tanto éxito que este jueves sumaba más de medio millón de vistas.
¡Bienvenidos al futuro! Mapeo digital en la piel
Esta es la más reciente obra de arte de la tecnología. Su creador es Nobumichi Asai que, para la firma Intel, ha logrado mapear de forma excepcional el rostro humano.
La técnica consiste en proyectar imágenes o videos sobre cualquier superficie. Antes, solo se había logrado en objetos tridimensionales; luego, se avanzó en estructuras como edificios. Ahora, el lienzo es la piel.