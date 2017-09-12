Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  #LoMásTrinado  /  Conozca el top 10 de los mejores futbolistas del FIFA 18

Conozca el top 10 de los mejores futbolistas del FIFA 18

Cristiano Ronaldo - 94
1 of 10

MADRID, SPAIN - AUGUST 27: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid poses for a photo with their 2016/2017 Champions League trophy ahead of La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on August 27, 2017. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu Agency

BURAK AKBULUT/Anadolu Agency

Messi - 93
2 of 10

Leo Messi during the spanish league match between the FC Barcelona and the RCD Espanyol in the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain on September 9, 2017 (Photo by Miquel Llop/NurPhoto)

Miquel Llop/NurPhoto

Neymar - 92
3 of 10
Luis Suárez - 92
4 of 10

Luis Suarez during the spanish league match between the FC Barcelona and the RCD Espanyol in the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, Spain on September 9, 2017 (Photo by Miquel Llop/NurPhoto)

Miquel Llop/NurPhoto

Manuel Neuer - 92
5 of 10
Robert Lewandowski - 91
6 of 10
Sergio Ramos - 90
7 of 10
Eden Hazard - 90
8 of 10
Toni Kross - 90
9 of 10
Gonzalo Higuaín - 90
10 of 10
Updated: septiembre 13, 2017 11:36 AM

Tres jugadores del Real Madrid, dos del Barcelona y dos del Bayern hacen parte de las estrellas. Hay represenantes de la Juve, Chelsea y PSG.

