El gato sin ojos ni pelo que muchos califican como un milagro animal
Se llama Jasper, tiene 12 años y se ha vuelto una celebridad digital. Esta es su historia.
El gato Jasper es único: no tiene ojos, tampoco pelo y muchos creen que es un milagro animal.
Kelli, su dueña, contó esta semana a Today que el felino perdió sus ojos debido a que sufrió herpes. Dice que decidieron removerlos porque estaba sufriendo mucho.
WARNING: Medical scare talk. After a very long and very scary night, it looks like I can finally take a breath and be optimistic. Jazzy had to have another tooth pulled and this time he was having some serious clotting issues. His favorite blanket now looks like a crime scene. We honestly weren’t sure if he was going to make it through the night or if he was going to have a big scary underlying issue. But the vitamin K helped and he stopped bleeding (we’re thinking vitamin K deficiency as the cause right now), and now he’s getting some TLC at the vet to deal with getting his strength back from an exhausting night. We can’t say for sure he’s out of the woods but we’re very optimistic that he’ll bounce back and make a full recovery, my little warrior that he is. He’s so very unfortunate to have these things that happen to him, but also so very fortunate to never let it slow him down. As long as he’s able to be happy and recover, I’ll keep fighting for him. You guys feel like a family to us so I just wanted to keep everyone in the loop now that I have an idea of what’s going on. I’m not gonna lie, I thought last night was going to be my goodbye to Jasper and I am so emotionally and physically exhausted from staying up all night holding him and watching him and crying, so I don’t know if I’ll be in the comments of this post much. But as soon as I know more you all will too ❤️ I appreciate all of the love and support.
No fue fácil, reconoció ella, pero Jasper se acostumbró a no ver y completa tres años con esta condición.
Sin embargo, en abril de 2019, los problemas de salud lo volvieron a afectar: sufrió un ataque.
I’m ready for the love 💝 and maybe some sweet treats. ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 11 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo
Pero Jasper hace honor a su especie y no se rinde. De hecho, se ha vuelto superfamoso, pues Kelli comparte sus aventuras en Instagram, donde acumula más de 80.000 seguidores.
Para completar, hace poco se conoció que la familia se creció, pues su dueña adoptó dos gatos más. Uno de ellos también es ciego.
I finally met the babies mama brought home. Misha and Tessa love each other a whole bunch, I hope they love me just as much soon! ————————————————————————Shop link in the bio! For those who don’t know Jazzy’s story, he was adopted at 2 years old seemingly healthy. After a couple of years he was diagnosed with FHV (feline herpes virus), but at the time all that meant was he was a sniffly boy. Then in November 2013 he got a corneal ulcer in his right eye. It was so bad that removal was the only option. He went on being a happy, healthy, now one eyed kitty. Until September 2018 when he ended up with a corneal ulcer in his remaining eye. Again so bad that removal was the only option. As scary as the news was that Jasper would now be totally blind, he adapted super well. Finally in April 2019 he had a mild stroke. It was a terrifying experience trying to figure out what was going on, why he woke me up spinning in circles, but the diagnoses was a relief. The cause is unknown, which is unfortunately common, but it means it wasn’t caused by any of the awful things that we know can cause one. Since then he’s recovered almost 100%, he walks a bit more cautiously and occasionally is unsure of where is is and will meow for help, but otherwise he’s perfect. He’s a very happy kitty, who is otherwise extremely healthy. He’s 12 years old, but the vet says there’s no reason to think he won’t live another 10 years. #jazzypurr #blindcat #sphynx #sphynxcat #nakedkitty #sphynxlair #catsofinstagram #catstagram #instacat #cat #kitty #animals #sphynxofinstagram #sphynxstagram #thedailynude #sphynxoftheday #hairlesscat #catsdaily #oddkitty #thedodo