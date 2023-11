Empresa celebró su aniversario rompiendo el récord del dominó humano más grande del mundo

Cheers to a historic event for Uratex and for the Philippines!



Watch the full video in our Official Facebook and Youtube Account



Fb link: https://t.co/FewAP3o6Qs



Yt link: https://t.co/ls3wSYfmWA#WorldRecord4Uratex #UratexHumanMattressDominoes #Uratexat55 pic.twitter.com/qvS90BlWxx