En plena crisis de ansiedad, perro evitó que su dueña se lastimara y hasta le ‘secó’ las lágrimas

TW// Here is what my autism service dog Marley does to help me when IM having a more severe attack (Yes I filmed it for awareness and training to see what I can get Marley to improve on ect) I can hit myself as a stimming type thing ad a self regulation to try and calm myself down But Marley is trained to interupt that behaviour See how he gets his paws and fact right between my arms and my face and pulls them away into a forced hug At the beginning he is doing alerts ad to rich I kept ignoring (lol) He is also licking my tears So grateful to have this boy every single da This was harder to upload and it's abit more severe than the others But I wanna show people that dogs can help in great ways

Posted by Hayley Martin on Saturday, January 18, 2020