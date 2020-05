¿Exagerado o no mucho? Mesero 'recrea' cómo será la atención tras la cuarentena

After careful consideration and evaluation of the new restaurant guidelines we have made a decision to continue doing takeout only. . We will keep you up to date as to when we plan to reopen the dinning room. . Thank you so much for your continued support of our business. . Disclaimer Video is meant for humor in a time when there’s not much. We are not professional actors. #EatLocal #shoplocal #foodstagram #foodgasm #pinkpig #foodpics #pinkpigcatering #foodlover #pinkpigcherrylog #foodies #foods #foodblog #local #foodart #foodlovers #fooddiary #foodphoto #foodstyling #covid #covid #covid_19 #instagram #takeout #BBQ #BlueRidge #Ellijay #Mountains #NorthGeorgia #curbsidepickup #georgia

Posted by The Pink Pig on Saturday, April 25, 2020