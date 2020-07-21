Publicidad

#LoMásTrinado
|
21 de Julio, 2020

Joven madre expone su calvicie para que su hija, que la heredó, crezca sin complejos

Admite que por su alopecia contempló el suicidio. Quiere enseñarle a su bebé “que no importa cómo se vea, siempre y cuando haga lo posible por ser buena persona”.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
mama-calva.jpg

“Esto me ha llevado una eternidad”, comienza diciendo Kiri Atkinson, que cuenta cómo desde hace siete años empezó a perder el pelo.

Lo mismo le ocurrió a su bebé, que ya tiene 2 años.

“Comenzó a perder su cabello en parches, luego, en noviembre de 2019, perdió todas sus cejas, pestañas y lentamente perdió lo que quedaba de su cabello”, relató.

Cuando le confirmaron que su hija tenía la misma condición que ella “sentí una gran culpa y dolor de corazón”, agregó.

Pero ahora empezó un proceso de aceptación y de descubrir que “ser calva es hermoso”.

“No fui lo suficientemente valiente como para luchar por mí misma, pero soy una mamá valiente, estoy haciendo esto porque NUNCA quiero que mi hija sienta lo que yo en el pasado”, señaló.

Por eso, Kiri quiere “mostrarle a mi bella princesa que no importa cómo se vea, siempre y cuando haga todo lo posible para ser una buena persona”.

Dijo ser consciente de que su bebé tal vez empiece a sentir la presión social cuando ingrese al jardín, porque “todo lo que se necesita es que una persona diga algo negativo”.

Por eso esta joven madre decidió emprender una lucha personal por su hija.

“He pasado por tantas cosas en mi vida y he sufrido de salud mental desde que tengo memoria, mi vida ha estado en espera por demasiado tiempo debido a la alopecia, pero ahora es el momento de recuperarla y mostrarle a mi niña que puede ser lo que quiera y hacer cualquier cosa y nada ni nadie puede detenerla”, afirmó.

View this post on Instagram

Okay.... so hear it goes😬 This has taken me forever to do. I am literally full of anxiety typing this. For 7 years I have been on the journey of losing my hair due to Alopecia then in 2017 I had my beautiful baby girl😍 then after she turned 1 she started losing her hair in patches too, then November 2019 she lost all of her eyebrows, eyelashes & slowly she lost what was left of her head hair💔 I have been struggling with this internally for what feels like the longest time, I started to blame myself for Paiva's hair loss & felt utter guilt & heart ache for her, it was like losing my own all over again X100. If I'm honest the past year has been a total low for me, I just felt the worst. Some days I still do, but that's okay. I'm now entering the journey of fully accepting BALD IS BEAUTIFUL!!🌼 I'm not going to lie my little lady losing her hair has been the thing that has completely pushed me into this, I wasn't brave enough to fight for myself but I am a brave Mummy, I am doing this because I NEVER want Paiva to feel how I have in the past, I have even contemplated suicide on several occasions due to something as superficial as hair! F🖕CK that! I'm not saying it's easy at all I want to show my beautiful princess that it doesn't matter what you look like as long as you try your best to be a good person who cares🤷🏼‍♀️ anyone who feels the need to say something mean or nasty must have such a boring life or where never taught better. With her starting nursery in September it's going to maybe start affecting her differently as at the minute she doesn't have a care in the world👊🏻 but unfortunately all it takes is one person to say something negative. I have been through so much in my life & suffered with mental health for as long as I can remember, my life has been put on hold for too long because of alopecia but now it's time to take it back & show my lady that she can be anyone & do anything & nothing & no one can stop her.💗 #nohairdontcare #alopeciauniversalis #baldisbeautiful #mummydaughter #lifeisprecious

A post shared by Kiri Atkinson (@kiriatkinsonx) on

Noticiascaracol.com

#LoMásTrinadoHistorias Conmovedoras
