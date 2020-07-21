Joven madre expone su calvicie para que su hija, que la heredó, crezca sin complejos

View this post on Instagram

Okay.... so hear it goes😬 This has taken me forever to do. I am literally full of anxiety typing this. For 7 years I have been on the journey of losing my hair due to Alopecia then in 2017 I had my beautiful baby girl😍 then after she turned 1 she started losing her hair in patches too, then November 2019 she lost all of her eyebrows, eyelashes & slowly she lost what was left of her head hair💔 I have been struggling with this internally for what feels like the longest time, I started to blame myself for Paiva's hair loss & felt utter guilt & heart ache for her, it was like losing my own all over again X100. If I'm honest the past year has been a total low for me, I just felt the worst. Some days I still do, but that's okay. I'm now entering the journey of fully accepting BALD IS BEAUTIFUL!!🌼 I'm not going to lie my little lady losing her hair has been the thing that has completely pushed me into this, I wasn't brave enough to fight for myself but I am a brave Mummy, I am doing this because I NEVER want Paiva to feel how I have in the past, I have even contemplated suicide on several occasions due to something as superficial as hair! F🖕CK that! I'm not saying it's easy at all I want to show my beautiful princess that it doesn't matter what you look like as long as you try your best to be a good person who cares🤷🏼‍♀️ anyone who feels the need to say something mean or nasty must have such a boring life or where never taught better. With her starting nursery in September it's going to maybe start affecting her differently as at the minute she doesn't have a care in the world👊🏻 but unfortunately all it takes is one person to say something negative. I have been through so much in my life & suffered with mental health for as long as I can remember, my life has been put on hold for too long because of alopecia but now it's time to take it back & show my lady that she can be anyone & do anything & nothing & no one can stop her.💗 #nohairdontcare #alopeciauniversalis #baldisbeautiful #mummydaughter #lifeisprecious