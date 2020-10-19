Lo esencial es invisible a los ojos: joven con deformación en el rostro lo demuestra una vez más

View this post on Instagram

“You look really good in that jacket” or “your hair looks luscious today” are just some of the things I used to tell myself. Why? The answer to that question is because I had absolutely no confidence left. To friends and family I appeared fine but on the inside I was eating away at myself. But this method of complimenting myself helped me to take on every day at one point. For about a year I was so scared to leave my home unless I was accompanied by someone. This was over fears that everyone would be staring at me or that someone would say something to me that was about my disfigurement. Why did I do it? Sometimes you have to be your own hype man. All you have is yourself. You can have great friendships and a great family but when it comes down to it, only you have control over your own life and I had seriously lost control. This little step of giving myself compliments helped me face the day but it also helped me to improve my own opinion of myself which was at an all time low. Now I look back at how far I’ve come and I am so proud. But I do want to remind people that words do hurt. Saying something derogatory to someone in the street for a cheap laugh from your friends is not okay. You don’t know what that person has had to do to even leave the house and you don’t know how far your comments can set them back. Please, if you can be anything be kind. The world is already a dark enough place at the moment. #selfconfidence #bekind #cystichygroma #yourenotalone #changingfaces #facialpalsy #blogger #maleblogger