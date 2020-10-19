Publicidad

#LoMásTrinado

Lo esencial es invisible a los ojos: joven con deformación en el rostro lo demuestra una vez más
#LoMásTrinado
|
19 de Octubre, 2020

Lo esencial es invisible a los ojos: joven con deformación en el rostro lo demuestra una vez más

Durante años vivió acomplejado por el rechazo y las burlas. Pero aprendió a amarse tal cual es y ahora, como influencer, reconstruye la autoestima de otros.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com 
Atholl Mills nació con una enfermedad que le produjo una deformación en el rostro y por años vivió acomplejado por el rechazo y las burlas. Ahora, como influencer, reconstruye la autoestima de otros.

Atholl Mills volvió a encontrar el camino del amor propio después de varios años de luchar contra lo que veía en el espejo. Nació con higroma quístico, una especie de protuberancia bajo la piel que afectado parte de su cabeza, rostro y cuello en el lado izquierdo.

View this post on Instagram

“You look really good in that jacket” or “your hair looks luscious today” are just some of the things I used to tell myself. Why? The answer to that question is because I had absolutely no confidence left. To friends and family I appeared fine but on the inside I was eating away at myself. But this method of complimenting myself helped me to take on every day at one point. For about a year I was so scared to leave my home unless I was accompanied by someone. This was over fears that everyone would be staring at me or that someone would say something to me that was about my disfigurement. Why did I do it? Sometimes you have to be your own hype man. All you have is yourself. You can have great friendships and a great family but when it comes down to it, only you have control over your own life and I had seriously lost control. This little step of giving myself compliments helped me face the day but it also helped me to improve my own opinion of myself which was at an all time low. Now I look back at how far I’ve come and I am so proud. But I do want to remind people that words do hurt. Saying something derogatory to someone in the street for a cheap laugh from your friends is not okay. You don’t know what that person has had to do to even leave the house and you don’t know how far your comments can set them back. Please, if you can be anything be kind. The world is already a dark enough place at the moment. #selfconfidence #bekind #cystichygroma #yourenotalone #changingfaces #facialpalsy #blogger #maleblogger

A post shared by Atholl Mills (@athollmills) on

Los comentarios que soportó durante su niñez y adolescencia lastimaron su autoestima, pero un día decidió ignorar esas voces.

“Cuando dejé de escuchar lo que otras personas decían, descubrí que tenía el potencial para amarme de verdad”, comentó este influencer británico.

View this post on Instagram

Living in my own little bubble 🕺🏻

A post shared by Atholl Mills (@athollmills) on

Y en su proceso para recuperar el amor propio, empezó a tomarse una foto diaria y decirle cosas agradables. “Esto me ayudó a sentirme mejor por mi apariencia”, sostuvo.

Ahora trabaja con una organización benéfica dedicada a personas con apariencias diferentes.

Vea más historias virales aquí.

