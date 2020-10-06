Los secretos de Joan McDonald, la abuela fitness de Instagram con casi un millón de seguidores
Nunca había hecho ejercicio y ahora, a sus 73 años, lleva un estilo de vida envidiable.
Joan McDonald tiene la vigorosidad de cualquier joven. Prueba de ellos son sus duras rutinas que la han convertido en la abuela fitness de las redes sociales. Su historia es tan increíble como la figura que ha logrado en tan solo tres años.
Ella sufría de sobrepeso, hipertensión, artritis y jamás se había ejercitado. Hace un poco más de tres años, sufrió una crisis matrimonial y se sumió en la depresión, pero no se rindió. Aplicó la frase “nunca es tarde”, se levantó y cambió sus hábitos.
Con gran esfuerzo y dedicación, perdió 30 kilos y ahora es modelo de vida sana e influencer, con casi un millón de seguidores en Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s talk about gym style, something I never would have considered to be important even just two years ago... When I first started out on my transformation journey, I hated trying on clothes, and in fact most of my clothes barely fit me any more so I had just a few bottoms and tops to choose from. Baggy shorts and over-sized t-shirts in boring colors were my go-to. I didn’t love myself back then and that’s how I dressed myself. I used to think 1) I didn’t deserve beautiful clothes and 2) nothing nice would fit me anyway, especially at my age. It wasn’t until my daughter insisted that I buy some new workout clothes and took me shopping at @forever21 that I understood that that mindset wasn’t working for me. When I saw myself in flattering clothes in cute colors, I could see that my inner dialogue had to go. I actually had muscles! I actually had a good shape taking form! I felt so good inside to see that in those new clothes. 💛Even though it might seem like something superficial like clothing can’t have a big impact on how we see ourselves it absolutely can my dears! If I can learn that lesson in my seventies you can too. Now you won’t catch me heading to the gym (or my living room as the case may be 😅) without taking the time to chose a favorite outfit. My daughter tells her clients, “you have to invest the same love and compassion for yourself at the START of your transformation that would to your own daughter if she was in your shoes. You would encourage her, compliment her on her successes no matter how small, and you would treat her to some workout clothes that were flattering, wouldn’t you? So learn to do that for yourself, and replace that negative inner dialogue with a positive one”. Now I’m sharing this with you. 💕 Please don’t wait til you’re “perfect” to take pride in yourself. You have to already see your perfection, your effort and your courage today. Love yourself enough to change, and show yourself that love daily. On the right I’m wearing one of my favorite outfits by @womensbest . If you have any questions please ask below, and share your favorite gym-wear brands with each other! With Love Joan 💗 . #womenbest #womensbestwear
Uno de sus secretos mejor guardados es su hija Michelle, entrenadora personal especializada en mujeres mayores de 40 años. Ella ha sido la responsable de establecerle rutinas con las que, tan solo en el primer año, Joan logró bajar 25 kilos.
La superabuela fitness entrena cinco veces a la semana, levanta pesas, hace yoga y se ejercita en casa. Su voluntad es de hierro al igual que sus músculos que lucen muy tonificados.
“No esperen un milagro, aquí las claves son disciplina, dieta sana y ejercitación física”, el lema de Joan McDonald.
McDonald es un ejemplo de amor propio e inspiración para otras personas que, como ella, pensaron en algún momento que su vida no podría ser peor, pero que tomaron las riendas y le dieron vuelta al destino. Todo un ejemplo a seguir.