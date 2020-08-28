Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
TOUR DE FRANCIA
NUEVA NORMALIDAD
CORONAVIRUS
SALVEMOS A LOS EMPRENDEDORES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Inicio  /  #LoMásTrinado  / Modelo con síndrome de Down de dos años conquista las redes sociales con su alegría y dulzura
#LoMásTrinado
|
28 de Agosto, 2020

Modelo con síndrome de Down de dos años conquista las redes sociales con su alegría y dulzura

Su radiante cara se ha vuelto tan viral como adorable. Fue descubierta gracias a unas fotos compartidas por su mamá.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 

Un rayo de luz y una cajita de alegría, así describe Helen Manton a su hija Eleanor, quien hoy protagoniza una campaña en las redes sociales.

A sus dos años, Eleanor se ha convertido en el rostro de una campaña de moda infantil.

Creativos de una reconocida marca de ropa en el Reino Unido la descubrieron gracias a las fotografías que su mamá le tomaba y compartía en su cuenta familiar de Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Anyone else spent their day searching for sunshine?

A post shared by THE MANTONS (@the_mantons) on

“¡Esa soy yo!”, dijo rebosante de alegría al ver sus fotos en la campaña.

Publicidad

Sus padres consideran que este terremoto de energía y dulzura ha dado el primer paso en el mundo de los influenciadores como un verdadero modelo de inclusión.

Noticiascaracol.com

Temas relacionados

#LoMásTrinado

Historias Conmovedoras

Vea también:

Publicidad

Lo más visto

PACIENTE-CON-COVID-AGOSTO.jpg
Salud

Colombia supera las 18 mil muertes por coronavirus y asume un gran reto con la "nueva realidad"

Bogotá, Antioquia y Córdoba, donde más fallecidos se registraron en el último reporte. El número de contagios llegó a 572.270. De todos depende, dicen expertos, que esto no empeore con la reapertura.
pruebas covid-19.jpg
Valle

Mujer de 66 años con cáncer, entre las nuevas víctimas del coronavirus en el Valle del Cauca

El departamento superó los 44 mil casos. En todo el territorio se presentaron 16 decesos a causa del virus.
Capturan a ciudadano venezolano que aesinó a abogado en Palmira para robarlo.jpeg
Valle

Cayó por unas fotos: así capturaron a delincuente que asesinó a abogado para robar sus pertenencias

El homicida subió fotografías a las redes exhibiendo los anillos, relojes y pulseras que hurtó. Las imágenes fueron vistas por los familiares del fallecido.
CUra.jpg
Mundo

Sacerdote les desea la muerte a quienes no asistan a misa durante la pandemia

Afirmó que los fieles que no acudan a la iglesia no deberían recibir la vacuna. Luego del escándalo, se disculpó y retractó.
Jessi Uribe y Paola Jara.jpg
Entretenimiento

Paola Jara y Jessi Uribe muestran el tatuaje que se hicieron juntos

Ahora la pareja comparte un vínculo muy especial por cuenta de esta experiencia en la que sellaron su relación con un diseño para toda la vida.
Thumbnail
Colombia

Polémica por forma como el Congreso dio vía libre a presencia de tropas de EE. UU. en Colombia

Se hizo a través de una carta firmada por Lidio García -entonces presidente del Senado- en la cual se afirma que 69 parlamentarios de 7 partidos políticos avalaron la cooperación.
Thumbnail
Bogotá

“No se nos puede poner una modalidad de cielo abierto”: vocero de iglesias cristianas en Bogotá

Asegura que los cultos deben realizarse en las sedes de los templos. Entretanto, la Iglesia católica avanza en reuniones para establecer si implementará o no esta opción.
atardecer en Medellín.jpg
Antioquia

Espectaculares fotos de atardecer rojizo en Medellín

La puesta de sol maravilló a los paisas gracias a la variedad de colores que pintaron el cielo de la capital antioqueña.
Thumbnail
Colombia

Cancillería reconoce que no ha formalizado solicitud de extradición de Salvatore Mancuso

Esto porque 2.015 folios que sustentan la petición aún no han sido traducidos, dijo el ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores. El tiempo corre en contra del Gobierno.
Thumbnail
Show Caracol

¿A dónde van los besos cuando el amor termina? La pregunta de Sebastián Yatra en su nueva canción

El artista paisa estrenó ‘¿A dónde van?’, tema urbano que interpreta al lado del rapero puertorriqueño Álvaro Díaz.
Thumbnail
Colombia

Tumban condena a la Nación por atentado al club El Nogal

Para la Corte Constitucional hubo falta de carga argumentativa a la hora de tomar la decisión.
Thumbnail
Valle

Familiares de jóvenes masacrados en El Tambo, Cauca, pidieron “dureza” contra los criminales

La Fiscalía designó un grupo especial de investigadores para dar con el paradero de los que perpetraron este acto.
Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO