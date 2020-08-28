Publicidad

#LoMásTrinado
28 de Agosto, 2020

Modelo de dos años con síndrome de Down conquista las redes sociales con su alegría y dulzura

Su radiante cara se ha vuelto tan viral como adorable. Fue descubierta gracias a unas fotos compartidas por su mamá.

Un rayo de luz y una cajita de alegría, así describe Helen Manton a su hija Eleanor, quien hoy protagoniza una campaña en las redes sociales.

A sus dos años, Eleanor se ha convertido en el rostro de una campaña de moda infantil.

Creativos de una reconocida marca de ropa en el Reino Unido la descubrieron gracias a las fotografías que su mamá le tomaba y compartía en su cuenta familiar de Instagram.

Anyone else spent their day searching for sunshine?

“¡Esa soy yo!”, dijo rebosante de alegría al ver sus fotos en la campaña.

Sus padres consideran que este terremoto de energía y dulzura ha dado el primer paso en el mundo de los influenciadores como un verdadero modelo de inclusión.

Lo más visto

Informes especiales

Cercanía de organismos de control con Duque: ¿qué peligro representa para la democracia?

Ante la inminente elección de la exministra Margarita Cabello como procuradora, expertos dicen que “se rompería el equilibrio de poderes”. Informe especial.
Antioquia

Antioquia supera las 1.500 muertes por coronavirus y reporta 1.881 nuevos contagios

Las autoridades de salud informaron este miércoles de 40 fallecimientos en el departamento, la mayoría de ellos en Medellín.
Código Caracol

¿Cómo está la participación de las mujeres en las altas Cortes del país?

Aunque todavía falta mucho para lograr la paridad de género, los números no son tan desalentadores, según un informe de la Corporación Excelencia enla Justicia.
Medellín

Capturan dos policías señalados de exigir dinero a extranjeros para no expulsarlos del país

Un juez penal de Medellín les impuso medida de aseguramiento domiciliaria a los patrulleros.
Tour de Francia 2020

Egan Bernal estrena uniforme en el Tour de Francia: así es el nuevo maillot del Ineos Grenadiers

Egan Bernal estrena uniforme en el Tour de Francia 2020, ya que su equipo modificó su nombre (Team Ineos) a Ineos Grenadiers y además cambió los colores de su maillot, ahora es azul oscuro.
Ojo de la noche

Policías fueron tras ladrones por robo de un celular y se sorprendieron con el botín que encontraron

Cuatro sujetos, que se aliaron para atracar, fueron capturados en la localidad de Tunjuelito luego de la denuncia de una víctima.
Tour de Francia 2020

Primoz Roglic sí correrá el Tour de Francia: “trataré de hacerlo lo mejor posible"

El ciclista esloveno es uno de los principales favoritos al título de la competencia, que se verá por la pantalla de Caracol Televisión.
Valle

Pico y cédula en Cali hoy jueves 27 de agosto de 2020

Tenga en cuenta los días en los que usted podrá realizar diligencias y evite sanciones. También recuerde que solo debe salir una persona por núcleo familiar.
Antioquia

Pico y cédula en Medellín y el Valle de Aburrá hoy jueves 27 de agosto

Con esta medida se pretende evitar aglomeraciones que aumenten los contagios de coronavirus.
Medellín

Pico y placa en Medellín para hoy jueves 27 de agosto

Quien incumpla la medida debe asumir una sanción económica de 15 salarios mínimos legales diarios vigentes.
Mundo

¡Verdaderos héroes! Personal de salud arriesgó su vida para evitar el suicidio de un paciente

El hombre se había sentado al borde de una ventana de un cuarto piso. Por fortuna, lograron persuadirlo y ponerlo a salvo.
Antioquia

Servicio a usuarios de Electricaribe será prestado por EPM desde octubre

La organización ya ajusta detalles y cronogramas para operar el servicio de energía eléctrica en Bolívar, Cesar, Córdoba y Sucre.
