Modelo de dos años con síndrome de Down conquista las redes sociales con su alegría y dulzura
Su radiante cara se ha vuelto tan viral como adorable. Fue descubierta gracias a unas fotos compartidas por su mamá.
Un rayo de luz y una cajita de alegría, así describe Helen Manton a su hija Eleanor, quien hoy protagoniza una campaña en las redes sociales.
A sus dos años, Eleanor se ha convertido en el rostro de una campaña de moda infantil.
Creativos de una reconocida marca de ropa en el Reino Unido la descubrieron gracias a las fotografías que su mamá le tomaba y compartía en su cuenta familiar de Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I 💜 my Dad! We’ve treated today a bit like a mini Father’s Day... because we were in total lockdown for the real thing and Eleanor missed out on wearing her Father’s Day top which I’d bought last year! Good job we did it today because I swear it would be far too small in another week or two!
“¡Esa soy yo!”, dijo rebosante de alegría al ver sus fotos en la campaña.
Publicidad
View this post on Instagram
Our New Autumn collection has arrived and for this season our customers took the camera! 📸 Find out more about one of our models Eleanor: "Eleanor is an excitable and loving 2 year old. She loves being outdoors and had so much fun while taking these photos for JoJo, especially when she got to throw leaves around. Eleanor has thrived during lockdown and started walking in the first few weeks. She mainly communicates with Makaton and is obsessed with Mr Tumble." @the_mantons
Sus padres consideran que este terremoto de energía y dulzura ha dado el primer paso en el mundo de los influenciadores como un verdadero modelo de inclusión.