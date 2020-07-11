Nada es lo que parece: modelo revela todo lo que esconden las fotos perfectas
Trucos de luz, poses convenientes y otras ayuditas hacen desaparecer estrías, celulitis, manchas y todo lo que impida mostrar un cuerpo maravilloso e irreal.
Cuerpos perfectos no existen. La modelo y periodista estadounidense Danae Mercer se ha encargado de demostrarlo en Instagram, una red social en la que todo parece maravilloso.
A sus 33 años, Danae revela cómo la realidad tiene muchas caras y la de la imperfección no es la más lucrativa. Sin embargo, ella la muestra en todo su esplendor: celulitis, estrías, arrugas, manchas, barriguita, busto caído, ojeras, nada se le escapa a esta instagramer.
En cada una de sus publicaciones, explica cómo funciona el “mundo perfecto” de las redes sociales. A un lado, muestra un cuerpo bronceado, delgado y sin flacidez; al otro lado, el mismo cuerpo, pero sin trucos de luz ni poses, en el que se aprecia la celulitis y los excesos de grasa.
Trucos de luz, poses forzadas, filtros y retoques de edición pueden esconder cualquier cantidad de imperfecciones. Danae Mercer dice que eso no está mal, pero lo que no debe hacer la gente es compararse con esas modelos.
El lema de Mercer, con más de un millón de seguidores en Instagram, es disfrutar de una vez y para siempre el cuerpo que se tiene con todas sus marcas.
View this post on Instagram
Insta vs Reality / or why PERFECTION is DANGEROUS. Perfection puts a wall up between us and others. It does. Whether it’s in POSING FOR PHOTOS or LIVING OUR LIVES. Especially for us PEOPLE PLEASERS. Because it shows only our sparkly bits. Our STAGED bits. Our MASKS that we wear when we are quietly afraid no one will love us otherwise. It proves we are good little girls. Only here’s the thing: PERFECTION builds that barrier. Because ultimately, it’s only a half truth. A brief moment. A STAGED PHOTO. And us humans, we are more complex than that. We are raw and clumsy with belly laughs and cellulite and fears and dreams so fragile we dare only to whisper them into existence. So today, show someone your imperfect. Show them your real. Let them see you for all the splendour and glory you are, and let YOURSELF be SEEN for the same. Whether it’s simply rocking your WIGGLES at the BEACH or opening up about your HOPES. Show YOU. As someone who has only started embracing VULNERABILITY in her 30s, trust me on this: It’s so much more incredible than perfection could ever hope to be. It’s human. It’s wonderful. It’s real. x Photos @chiclebelle gabrielleph as always #selflove #feminist #selfacceptance #inspiringquotes #positivequotes #iweigh #mentalhealth
View this post on Instagram
Let’s normalize this. Let’s share the parts of us that are strong and fierce and posed, and the parts of us that are softer, raw, human. A woman messaged me today saying she bought her very first bikini. She always thought she was too wiggly, too ‘imperfect’, to own one. But today she realized otherwise. That gal went shopping. Every week, women talk to me about shorts. About cellulite on their legs. About dimples in their thighs. And about how, how they CANNOT, cannot wear them. They cannot wear shorts. Only this is changing. THEY are changing. WE are changing. Day by day, second by second, we are switching what’s normal. We are sliding into those shorts, buying those bikinis, speaking our MINDS and our truths, flaunting our brains, being all the wonderful, complex bits that combine together to make WOMEN and WOMAN. This is just one instance, a glimpse. A little photo to remind you of a very, very big thing: You are not DESIGNED to be perfect. Your power lies in all that’s COMPLEX, all that’s NUANCED, all that’s MAGNIFICENT and, yes, all that’s gloriously NORMAL. Like bum dimples. Like insecurities. Like confusions and hopes and great photos and bad moments and laughter and ALL. We’re in this together. Even if it’s just one ‘Instagram and also Instagram’ pic at a time. x #selflove #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence