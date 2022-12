Mundo de Harry Potter, ¿al estilo Pokémon Go?

Indian youths take a 'selfie' with a copy of J.K. Rowling�s new book "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' during an event to mark the book launch at a mall in Chennai on July 31, 2016. Harry Potter magic hit Asia, as aspiring witches and wizards crowded into bookstores to get their hands on the first copies of a new play that imagines the hero as an adult. / AFP PHOTO / ARUN SANKAR