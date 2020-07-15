Publicidad

15 de Julio, 2020

Este héroe de 6 años sufrió graves heridas, pero salvó a su hermanita del ataque de un perro

“Si alguien iba a morir, pensé que debería ser yo", dijo el pequeño que recibió casi 100 puntos de sutura en el rostro. *Imágenes pueden herir su sensibilidad
Birdger Walker

Birdger Walker, un héroe de 6 años, se encontraba fuera de su casa, como cualquier día, jugando con su hermana menor cuando la mascota de sus vecinos se atravesó en el camino y empezó a ladrarles. En ese momento él decidió ponerse entre el perro, que se tornaba cada vez más agresivo, y la pequeña.

“Mi sobrino Bridger, de seis años, salvó la vida de su hermanita poniéndose entre ella y un perro que atacaba. Después de ser mordido varias veces en la cara y la cabeza, tomó la mano de su hermana y corrió con ella para mantenerla a salvo”, contó Nicole Walker en Instagram.

Bridger fue llevado al hospital y recibió 90 puntos de sutura entre la cara, los brazos y otras partes del cuerpo donde fue mordido.

Además, en las imágenes se puede observar que el ojo izquierdo, que aún luce bastante hinchado, estuvo a centímetros de verse comprometido en el feroz ataque.

Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong

Por medio de redes sociales, en las que ha recibido miles de aplausos y mensaje, también hicieron un pedido a los actores de Avengers para que le envíen un saludo.

“Amamos a nuestro valiente muchacho y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan de este último héroe que se unió a sus filas. Sabemos que a nuestro pequeño héroe le encantaría recibir palabras de aliento de sus héroes favoritos”, indicó su tía.

La mujer también aprovechó para aclarar que los vecinos dueños de la mascota “son personas muy buenas que han sido muy amables con Bridger y su familia. No sentimos ningún resentimiento hacia ellos”.

Los hechos ocurrieron en la ciudad de Cheyenne, en Wyoming, Estados Unidos.

