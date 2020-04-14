Publicidad

¡No se aburra! Estos retos mentales lo sacarán de la rutina y lo divertirán en la cuarentena

¡No se aburra! Estos retos mentales lo sacarán de la rutina y lo divertirán en la cuarentena

Actualizado: abril 14, 2020 02:05 PM

Estar en casa es todo un desafío para muchos, pero ocupar el tiempo en estos acertijos visuales seguro le ayudará.

Durante la cuarentena por coronavirus la creatividad, curiosidad y diversión se han vuelto claves para distraer a niños y adultos.

Entre los retos mentales más compartidos por estos días están los del artista Gergely Dudás (thedudolf), conocido también como el ‘rey de los acertijos visuales’.

Vea aquí una recopilación de los que le están dando la vuelta al mundo en esta cuarentena por coronavirus :

¿Dónde está la abeja?

¿Puede encontrar un huevo con un corazón?

Hay un pequeño corazón entre los flamencos…

¿Dónde está el fantasma?

¿Dónde está el pescado?

Hay un corazón entre los caracoles…

Encuentre el pingüino entre estos tucanes…

Hay un conejo, de orejas largas, entre estos gatos:

