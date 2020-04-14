¡No se aburra! Estos retos mentales lo sacarán de la rutina y lo divertirán en la cuarentena
Estar en casa es todo un desafío para muchos, pero ocupar el tiempo en estos acertijos visuales seguro le ayudará.
Durante la cuarentena por coronavirus la creatividad, curiosidad y diversión se han vuelto claves para distraer a niños y adultos.
Entre los retos mentales más compartidos por estos días están los del artista Gergely Dudás (thedudolf), conocido también como el ‘rey de los acertijos visuales’.
Vea aquí una recopilación de los que le están dando la vuelta al mundo en esta cuarentena por coronavirus:
¿Dónde está la abeja?
¿Puede encontrar un huevo con un corazón?
Can You find an egg with a HEART on it?
— Dudolf (@thedudolf) April 5, 2020
Hay un pequeño corazón entre los flamencos…
Happy Valentine's Day!
Can YOU find a tiny heart among the flamingos?
— Dudolf (@thedudolf) February 13, 2020
¿Dónde está el fantasma?
Happy Halloween! Can you find a GHOST among the skeletons? ORIGINAL PICTURE: http://bit.ly/2hoCI6l SOLUTION:...
Posted by Gergely Dudás - Dudolf on Monday, October 30, 2017
¿Dónde está el pescado?
Can you find the FISH at the bottom of the ocean? ORIGINAL picture: http://bit.ly/2teOMyS SOLUTION: http://bit.ly/2sa7x6b Check out my first book coming in September! http://bit.ly/2lcFhv3
Posted by Gergely Dudás - Dudolf on Monday, June 26, 2017
Hay un corazón entre los caracoles…
Happy Valentine's day! :) Can you find the heart among the snails? <3 Original post: http://bit.ly/2lffMcv Solution: http://bit.ly/2lbsXeW
Posted by Gergely Dudás - Dudolf on Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Encuentre el pingüino entre estos tucanes…
Can You find a PENGUIN among the toucans? SOLUTION: https://bit.ly/2xzQGdB http://dudolf.com
Posted by Gergely Dudás - Dudolf on Monday, July 8, 2019
Hay un conejo, de orejas largas, entre estos gatos:
Can You find a BUNNY among the cats? SOLUTION: https://bit.ly/2Kaovui ORIGINAL: https://bit.ly/2MY5rNz Check out my seek-and-find books at https://bit.ly/2tx1ibz http://dudolf.com
Posted by Gergely Dudás - Dudolf on Tuesday, June 26, 2018
