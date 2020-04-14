¡No se aburra! Estos retos mentales lo sacarán de la rutina y lo divertirán en la cuarentena

Estar en casa es todo un desafío para muchos, pero ocupar el tiempo en estos acertijos visuales seguro le ayudará.

Durante la cuarentena por coronavirus la creatividad, curiosidad y diversión se han vuelto claves para distraer a niños y adultos.

Entre los retos mentales más compartidos por estos días están los del artista Gergely Dudás (thedudolf), conocido también como el ‘rey de los acertijos visuales’.

Vea aquí una recopilación de los que le están dando la vuelta al mundo en esta cuarentena por coronavirus:

¿Dónde está la abeja?

A post shared by Gergely Dudás (@thedudolf) on Mar 15, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

¿Puede encontrar un huevo con un corazón?

Can You find an egg with a HEART on it?

Please support me by retweeting this post!

For better resolution and the SOLUTION, go to https://t.co/XwiO49GiNf

I hope You and all your loved ones are safe and healthy! https://t.co/qjNVzpbbHx #easter #easter2020 #bunnies pic.twitter.com/5zM708EypX

— Dudolf (@thedudolf) April 5, 2020