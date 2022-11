Perrita ‘se entregó’ en estación de Policía tras extraviarse de sus dueños

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Watch as Rosie the border collie strolls into a police station to hand herself in after being separated from her humans.



Leicestershire Police said Rosie was being walked nearby with another dog before wandering off. She's since been returned safe and well. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KpA2HPOyJJ