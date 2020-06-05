Publicidad

#LoMásTrinado
|
5 de Junio, 2020

¿Predijeron Los Simpson la muerte de George Floyd?

Una imagen viral que involucra al jefe Gorgory llevó a pensar que la familia amarilla lo había hecho de nuevo.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
SIMPSONS-GEORGE-FLOYD.jpg

Supuestamente, la escena correspondía a un episodio emitido en la década de los noventa.

Sin embargo, esto no es cierto: la imagen del jefe Gorgory sometiendo a un afroamericano es en realidad una ilustración que el artista italiano Yuri Pomo realizó como protesta por la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía en Estados Unidos.

El 30 de mayo de 2020 es la fecha real en la que se publicó la imagen.

“Normalmente están acostumbrados a ver coloridos y alegres dibujos hechos por mí, pero como tengo una buena audiencia, quisiera usarla de la manera adecuada cuando la situación lo amerita, y hacer algo de bien y útil con mis dibujos”, aseguró Pomo.

View this post on Instagram

Normally you’re used to see colorful and cheerful drawings from me, but since i’ve got quite a good audience, i’d like to use it as much as i can in the right way when the situation requires it, and bring something good, and useful with my drawings, and you guys know it. Especially in this exact moment. With this piece i’d like you to think deeply, Taking the chance to bring The Simpsons as an example for the cause. The Simpsons has always been everyone’s childhood, so the message will be clear and strong enough i suppose. Imagine you’re sat with you daughter/son watching the Simpsons, and all of a sudden this scene happens in the show, as cruel as it has been, no jokes, no irony, nothing that the Simpsons normally has, and what it’s loved for. Imagine that, how would you feel? ... Think about that deeply, and give yourself an answer, no need to add anything else! 🙏🏻 • • • • • • #noracism #georgefloyd #justiceforgeorgefloyd #ripgeorgefloyd #georgefloyd🙏🏾 #noracismo #equality #humanrights #art #artist #simpsons #simpson #thesimpsons #illustration #illustrationartists #digitalart #digitalillustration #yuripomo #cartoon #cartoonist #icantbreathe #blacklivesmatter #blacklives #blacklivesmatter✊🏾 #blacklivesmatters #racism #colinkaepernick #riots

A post shared by Yuri Pomo (@yuripomo) on

AFP contactó al artista, quien confirmó: “Usé la caricatura más famosa del mundo para ayudar a tomar conciencia sobre la situación actual del mundo”.

Son famosas las escenas de Los Simpson que han recreado cosas que luego terminaron pasando, pero esta vez no es el caso.

