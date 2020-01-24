¿Quién la quiere? Ponen en adopción a “la peor gata del mundo”

Perdita is a morning person, who knew?

Perdita is not impressed with her new found fame. She is being her spicy self. This video was made this morning. She enjoyed her head scratches and growls at the end to let us know she was done. We love this spirited, strong-willed, beauty. We have given her privacy and quiet as much as possible. We are carefully considering each of the 50+ applications we have received for her. Love and support for Perdita has poured in from all over the world. We are thrilled that so many people are passionate about cats like her. We will keep everyone posted about her adoption when it happens.

Posted by Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina on Thursday, January 23, 2020