¿Quién la quiere? Ponen en adopción a “la peor gata del mundo”
Su personalidad es difícil: no le gusta el color rosado, ni los perros, ni los niños y muchos menos los abrazos. Dura decisión.
“Perdita no es para débiles de corazón”, dice el anuncio publicado por un refugio de animales en Estados Unidos, que tiene como fin encontrarle hogar a esta gatita. Eso sí, advierte que no es nada fácil su personalidad.
Según la publicación, le gusta “mirar dentro de tu alma hasta que sientas que nunca más estarás alegre”, algo que comprueba las fotos que agregaron.
Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart. LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful...
Posted by Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina on Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Para hacerse una idea de su carácter, en este video se ve cómo, después de recibir mimos por unos segundos, lanza un gruñido para decir que ya estuvo bien.
Perdita is a morning person, who knew?
Perdita is not impressed with her new found fame. She is being her spicy self. This video was made this morning. She enjoyed her head scratches and growls at the end to let us know she was done. We love this spirited, strong-willed, beauty. We have given her privacy and quiet as much as possible. We are carefully considering each of the 50+ applications we have received for her. Love and support for Perdita has poured in from all over the world. We are thrilled that so many people are passionate about cats like her. We will keep everyone posted about her adoption when it happens.
Posted by Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina on Thursday, January 23, 2020
Aunque parece tener más defectos que virtudes, como el hecho de “engañar al personal del refugio para que piense que está enferma”, unas 50 personas han solicitado adoptar a Perdita.
“Está soltera y lista para ser socialmente incómoda con un humano socialmente incómodo que entienda el espacio personal”, agrega el refugio.
