Tendencias:
MAGNICIDIO EN HAITÍ
INFORMES ESPECIALES
EMISIONES
🚴🏻VUELTA A ESPAÑA
Tiktoker "predice" el día exacto en que extraterrestres supuestamente aparecerán en la Tierra

Dice, además, cuándo descubrirán la cura definitiva para el COVID-19 y hasta vaticina un apocalipsis zombi. Todo lo sabe, según él, porque "viene del futuro".

extraterrestres
Extraterrestres. Foto de referencia.
MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP
Por: Noticias Caracol
|

Un tiktoker, que afirma ser un viajero del tiempo que viene del año 2491, ha hecho una serie de publicaciones en las que "predice" varias fechas, entre ellas el día en que los extraterrestres supuestamente se dejarán ver en la Tierra y hasta vaticina un apocalipsis zombi.

Según él, los científicos encontrarán la cura para el COVID-19 este año, específicamente el 14 de octubre.

@futuretimetraveller

On my recent post I have misspelled warn as worn. Sorry but the English language has evolved since then. #fyp #foryoupage #timetraveler

♬ Time Travel - Lovett

Asimismo, el tiktoker sostiene que el apocalipsis zombi ocurrirá en el 2072, a causa de un científico ruso. Sin embargo, afirma que terminará en tres semanas gracias a los insectos y el cambio climático.

@futuretimetraveller

The maggots ate them from the inside as did the animals. #MoneyTok #timetraveler #future #zombies

♬ Time Travel - Lovett

Sobre la llegada de los extraterrestres, se dejarán ver el 24 de mayo de 2022, comenta, y vendrán en paz.

@futuretimetraveller

They are about 7 foot 4 and have long shaped skulls, dark grey and distorted appearance. #NHLFaceOff #timetraveler #foryou #fyp

♬ Time Travel - Lovett

Algunos creen en las palabras del tiktoker, pero la mayoría lo llama charlatán y cree que lo que busca es conseguir seguidores.

