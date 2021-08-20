Tiktoker "predice" el día exacto en que extraterrestres supuestamente aparecerán en la Tierra

Un
Según él, los científicos encontrarán la cura para el COVID-19 este año, específicamente el 14 de octubre.
@futuretimetraveller
On my recent post I have misspelled warn as worn. Sorry but the English language has evolved since then. #fyp #foryoupage #timetraveler♬ Time Travel - Lovett
Asimismo, el tiktoker sostiene que el apocalipsis zombi ocurrirá en el 2072, a causa de un científico ruso. Sin embargo, afirma que terminará en tres semanas gracias a los insectos y el cambio climático.
@futuretimetraveller
The maggots ate them from the inside as did the animals. #MoneyTok #timetraveler #future #zombies♬ Time Travel - Lovett
Sobre la llegada de los extraterrestres, se dejarán ver el 24 de mayo de 2022, comenta, y vendrán en paz.
@futuretimetraveller
They are about 7 foot 4 and have long shaped skulls, dark grey and distorted appearance. #NHLFaceOff #timetraveler #foryou #fyp♬ Time Travel - Lovett
Algunos creen en las palabras del