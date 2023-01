Youtuber publicó video probando la velocidad de un carro y se ganó una multa de la Policía

A motoring journalist who posted a video of himself driving an Audi R8 at nearly 100mph on #SnakePass - one of the most notoriously dangerous road in the UK - has been given six points and fined more than £600. #FatalFour @DerbyshireRPU @Road_SS https://t.co/x2JIgQZUC6 pic.twitter.com/L9qObWNRX5