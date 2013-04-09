Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INCENDIO EN BARRANQUILLA
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Mundo  /  A esta ciudad se la están tragando los huecos

A esta ciudad se la están tragando los huecos

59666884e8767a504cada9f914d62fad.jpg
1 of 16
59666884e8767a504cada9f914d62fad.jpg
3359cd38f39b0cbdb2b43ba111c57351.jpg
2 of 16
3359cd38f39b0cbdb2b43ba111c57351.jpg
7e920f7d196e77125a682a8f5cacf3ea.jpg
3 of 16
7e920f7d196e77125a682a8f5cacf3ea.jpg
9899fcc24734de9b24019525f849d00b.jpg
4 of 16
9899fcc24734de9b24019525f849d00b.jpg
ae53510eae3c2d72bf5b08a9702ab5a1.jpg
5 of 16
ae53510eae3c2d72bf5b08a9702ab5a1.jpg
3d5fb65b460bc09c14a9c4c73d510f95.jpg
6 of 16
3d5fb65b460bc09c14a9c4c73d510f95.jpg
3f50df2827886d05000b81c1df346593.jpg
7 of 16
3f50df2827886d05000b81c1df346593.jpg
6072bc6c051968b5d3833af2fd062107.jpg
8 of 16
6072bc6c051968b5d3833af2fd062107.jpg
1a9d294c5f2580169f6ee074cd7e4424.jpg
9 of 16
1a9d294c5f2580169f6ee074cd7e4424.jpg
c5c53dafa670db75ef333cebc970f39f.jpg
10 of 16
c5c53dafa670db75ef333cebc970f39f.jpg
43b7a866cd111529143ebd85cfb0edd8.jpg
11 of 16
43b7a866cd111529143ebd85cfb0edd8.jpg
1f8edb4a0ca66194f787294f955655c9.jpg
12 of 16
1f8edb4a0ca66194f787294f955655c9.jpg
20b5da9cfadc01995a262bfe1598eada.jpg
13 of 16
20b5da9cfadc01995a262bfe1598eada.jpg
0699ac849a315e6b05a767825962754e.jpg
14 of 16
0699ac849a315e6b05a767825962754e.jpg
0b1fb8fdf73200ab3f9c29cb471f1928.jpg
15 of 16
0b1fb8fdf73200ab3f9c29cb471f1928.jpg
5a2824ddf925f04bbe717844be672763.jpg
16 of 16
5a2824ddf925f04bbe717844be672763.jpg
Updated: abril 09, 2013 05:49 PM

Las calles de Samara, sureste de Rusia, están siendo afectadas por problemas del suelo, que provocan cráteres capaces de desaparecer un camión.

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Rusia

Noticias Curiosas

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.