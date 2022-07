Adolescente secuestrado por rusos en Ucrania era obligado a limpiar habitación de torturas

💪 The son of Oleg Buryak, head of the #Zaporizhzhya District Military Administration, has been released from captivity.

16-year-old Vlad spent 90 days in captivity.



The boy was abducted on April 8 during his attempt to leave occupied #Melitopol.#Ukraine #StopRussia #Europe pic.twitter.com/APojHfDzCU