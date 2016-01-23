¿Al mal tiempo, buena cara? Neoyorquinos se divierten con la tormenta Jonas

1 of 20
t17.jpg
2 of 20
t19.jpg
3 of 20
t18.jpg
4 of 20
portada_20.jpg
5 of 20
t1_0.jpg
6 of 20
t2_0.jpg
7 of 20
t3_0.jpg
8 of 20
t4_0.jpg
9 of 20
t5_0.jpg
10 of 20
t6_0.jpg
11 of 20
t7_0.jpg
12 of 20
t8_0.jpg
13 of 20
t9_0.jpg
14 of 20
t10_0.jpg
15 of 20
t11_0.jpg
16 of 20
t12.jpg
17 of 20
t13.jpg
18 of 20
t14.jpg
19 of 20
t15.jpg
20 of 20
t16.jpg
Actualizado: enero 23, 2016 06:13 PM
A pesar de que algunos estadounidenses utilizan la nieve para esquiar o realizar figuras, autoridades permanecen en alerta máxima.