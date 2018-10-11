Publicidad

Al mejor estilo del viejo oeste, bomberos rescatan a dos venados atrapados en canal de agua

Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: octubre 11, 2018 02:52 PM

Estaban nadando sin rumbo y, al ver la barca, intentaron montarse en ella. Por fortuna, esta historia tuvo un final feliz.

Una vez rescatados del canal, ubicado en California, EE. UU., los animales volvieron al bosque.

