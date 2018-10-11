Al mejor estilo del viejo oeste, bomberos rescatan a dos venados atrapados en canal de agua

Actualizado: octubre 11, 2018 02:52 PM
Estaban nadando sin rumbo y, al ver la barca, intentaron montarse en ella. Por fortuna, esta historia tuvo un final feliz.
Una vez rescatados del canal, ubicado en California, EE. UU., los animales volvieron al bosque.
Publicidad
Both deers are now out of the Folsom South Canal. Attached video is of the buck being rescued by #MetroFire #E63A & #BT65A personnel. Assisting were @CaliforniaDFW personnel. pic.twitter.com/7Qqyu4FzSF— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 9, 2018