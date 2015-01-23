Advertisement

Amor y respeto: interacción entre el mundo humano y el mundo animal

Amor y respeto: interacción entre el mundo humano y el mundo animal

Maya
Maya
Kalel
Kalel
Labai
Labai
Maya
Maya
Amber
Amber
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
Dharma, Karma 
Dharma, Karma 
Tierra
Tierra
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
Karma 
Karma 
Leon Han, leopardo Luke
Leon Han, leopardo Luke
África, Luke, Han
África, Luke, Han
Dharma
Dharma
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
Dolano
Dolano
Matzu
Matzu
Tierra
Tierra
Tatiana
Tatiana
Kiara
Kiara
Beverly
Beverly
Labai
Labai
Karma
Karma
Updated: enero 23, 2015 11:18 AM

La fundación The Black Jaguar-White Tiger rescata anualmente a más de 30 leones, tigres y leopardos que son maltratados en zoológicos y circos.

