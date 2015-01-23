Amor y respeto: interacción entre el mundo humano y el mundo animal

1 of 22
Maya
Kalel
Labai
Maya
Amber
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
Dharma, Karma
Tierra
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
Karma
Leon Han, leopardo Luke
África, Luke, Han
Dharma
tigre Matzu, leopardo Celis
Dolano
Matzu
Tierra
Tatiana
Kiara
Beverly
Labai
Karma
Updated: enero 23, 2015 11:18 AM
La fundación The Black Jaguar-White Tiger rescata anualmente a más de 30 leones, tigres y leopardos que son maltratados en zoológicos y circos.